2026 World Breastfeeding Week:  Bauchi Govt, UNICEF Launch Campaign to Expand Support Systems Promoting Optimal Breastfeeding Practices

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched campaign to commemorate the 2026 World Breastfeeding Week amid concerns that poor breastfeeding practices are contributing to child malnutrition, diarrhoea, respiratory infections and high infant mortality.

This year’s global theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works,” highlights the importance of strengthening proven interventions, tracking progress, and expanding support systems that promote optimal breastfeeding practices for improved maternal and child health.

The renewed campaign targeting promotion of exclusive breastfeeding revealed that only 26 per cent of mothers in the state exclusively breastfeed their babies during the first six months of life while 74 percent others do not.

Speaking during the flagoff of the 2026 Breastfeeding Week on Monday in Bauchi, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Dr. Nuzhat Rafique, said although more than 90 per cent of mothers in the state breastfeed their children, only 26 per cent practice exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months, while just 12 per cent initiate breastfeeding within the first hour after birth.

According to her, optimal breastfeeding begins immediately after delivery, stressing that newborns should receive colostrum, the first breast milk within one hour of birth without being given water, honey or any other substance.

She said: “The first breast milk is like the baby’s first vaccination because it provides immunity against diseases. Giving water or other substances before breastfeeding exposes newborns to germs and increases their risk of diarrhoea, cholera and respiratory infections.”

Rafique explained the low rate of exclusive breastfeeding creates a cycle of illness and malnutrition, making children more vulnerable to infections and increasing the likelihood of death, particularly during the first six months of life.

She urged mothers to breastfeed exclusively for six months and continue breastfeeding alongside complementary feeding until the child is two years old.

As part of the campaign, UNICEF is also promoting its “Zero Water” initiative, which discourages giving babies water during their first six months, noting that breast milk contains sufficient water to meet an infant’s nutritional and hydration needs.

She attributed poor breastfeeding practices to misinformation, inadequate counselling for mothers and limited workplace support, despite recent improvements in maternity protection.

The UNICEF boss commended the Bauchi State Government for approving six months of paid maternity leave for public servants, describing it as a major milestone that would enable more mothers to practise exclusive breastfeeding.

She also praised the state government’s allocation of ₦500 million as counterpart funding for the Child Nutrition Fund, expressing hope that the funds would be released promptly to procure nutrition commodities.

Rafique called on governments, traditional institutions, families and communities to create a supportive environment for breastfeeding mothers by providing nursing spaces in public places, sharing household responsibilities and encouraging proper maternal nutrition.

She appealed to husbands, mothers-in-law and other family members to support nursing mothers, saying breastfeeding should not be regarded as the sole responsibility of women.

The UNICEF official also urged journalists to intensify public enlightenment campaigns to dispel misconceptions surrounding infant feeding, particularly the widespread belief that babies require water because of hot weather.

She cited evidence showing that breast milk is composed of about 80 per cent water and adequately meets an infant’s hydration needs during the first six months of life.

According to her, UNICEF will continue to support Bauchi State through its First 1,000 Days programme, which integrates maternal nutrition, safe delivery, immunisation, water, sanitation and hygiene, child protection and breastfeeding promotion to improve child survival and development.

Also speaking, the Executive Chairman, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Board, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, stressed that exclusive breastfeeding is the best source of nutrition for infants during the first six months of life.

He explained that breast milk contains all the nutrients and water a baby needs, making additional water or other foods unnecessary.

According to him, exclusive breastfeeding significantly reduces the risk of severe malnutrition, infections and other childhood illnesses while promoting healthy growth and development.

Mohammed dismissed the misconception that breastfeeding causes permanent changes to a woman’s breasts, insisting that such physical changes occur naturally with age regardless of whether a woman breastfeeds.

He urged mothers not to deny their babies breast milk because of cosmetic concerns, describing breastfeeding as a God-given responsibility that provides children with the best possible start in life.

Highlighting the long-term benefits, he said children who are exclusively breastfed tend to enjoy better health, stronger immunity and improved cognitive development.

He noted that breastfeeding supports brain development, enhances a child’s ability to learn and interact with the environment, and contributes to higher intelligence. Drawing from his personal experience, he said his children who were exclusively breastfed remained healthier during their first six months than those who were not.

He commended the Bauchi State Government for approving six months’ maternity leave to enable mothers to exclusively breastfeed their babies.

Although he acknowledged initial concerns about workforce shortages and whether all mothers would utilise the leave effectively, he said sustained public awareness remains crucial.

He urged families, caregivers and the media to promote exclusive breastfeeding, while reminding mothers to continue breastfeeding alongside appropriate complementary feeding after six months until the child is at least two years old.