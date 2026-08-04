Fayose: I’ve No Regret Supporting Tinubu, Oyebanji

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti





Former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, yesterday, declared that he had no regrets supporting President Bola Tinubu and the incumbent governor, Biodun Oyebanji, despite remaining a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose described Oyebanji as a leader, who had united Ekiti across political divides.

He spoke shortly after commissioning the newly constructed Ayodele Fayose Lodge within Government House Complex in Ado Ekiti, a facility named in his honour by the Oyebanji administration.

The former governor said the recognition reflected the governor’s maturity, inclusiveness, and respect for leaders, irrespective of political affiliation.

He added that Oyebanji had succeeded in restoring peace and unity to the state’s political landscape.

Accompanied by PDP’s 2022 governorship candidate, Chief Bisi Kolawole, and other party leaders, Fayose said Oyebanji had distinguished himself through a leadership style that embraced all tendencies and promoted harmony rather than political bitterness.

According to him, the governor’s friendly disposition and accommodating approach has created an atmosphere where former governors and political leaders now work together for the overall development of Ekiti State.

He stated that the present atmosphere contrasted sharply with periods when political rivalry among leading figures created tension and division in the state.

Fayose said there was always a reward for good deeds, stressing that the overwhelming support currently enjoyed by Oyebanji from former governors and political stakeholders is a direct consequence of his humility and statesmanship.

While thanking the governor for immortalising him during his lifetime, Fayose advised Oyebanji not to relent in implementing people-oriented programmes, particularly the “stomach infrastructure” initiative aimed at improving the welfare of ordinary citizens.

He also urged the administration to strengthen welfare packages for former governors, saying they deserve continued recognition for their contributions to the development of the state.

The former governor promised to deploy his new office as Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) to attract electricity projects to rural communities in Ekiti State and across Nigeria.

Earlier, Oyebanji said the lodge was named after Fayose in appreciation of his contributions to the development of Ekiti State.

He said the former governor had also honoured several eminent Ekiti personalities while in office, but never named any project after himself.

Oyebanji said the state would continue to immortalise distinguished Ekiti sons and daughters through legacy projects, with former Governor Segun Oni next in line.

He said future honours would be extended to Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and, posthumously, the late General Sani Abacha, for his role in creating Ekiti State.