Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, Signs Executive Orders to Combat Drug Abuse, Electoral Violence, Illegal Mining

Sunday Ehigiator





Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has signed three executive orders aimed at tackling drug abuse and mental health challenges, curbing electoral violence, and regulating mining activities across the state.

The orders, which took immediate effect after being signed over the weekend, are intended to protect lives, strengthen democratic processes, and ensure that the state’s mineral resources are exploited responsibly for the benefit of host communities.

The first executive order establishes a comprehensive framework for the prevention, early detection, treatment and rehabilitation of individuals affected by substance abuse and mental health conditions.

Under the order, relevant ministries, security agencies, healthcare institutions, schools, traditional rulers and religious organisations are mandated to work together to promote public awareness, improve data collection and provide targeted interventions, particularly for young people.

The state government said the initiative is designed to prioritise support and rehabilitation rather than stigmatise affected persons, while intensifying efforts to dismantle drug production, trafficking and distribution networks.

The second executive order seeks to ensure peaceful political activities by outlawing political thuggery, hate speech, voter intimidation, and the possession or use of weapons at political rallies, campaigns and processions.

The order applies to all political parties, with enforcement expected to be impartial, intelligence-led and evidence-based. Security agencies have also been directed to identify flashpoints, prevent the movement of weapons and armed groups, and investigate individuals suspected of financing or sponsoring political violence.

Governor Kefas stressed that while every political candidate is free to campaign peacefully, no individual or group would be allowed to arm youths or threaten public safety.

The third executive order targets illegal, unsafe and unregulated mining by strengthening the documentation of mining operators, workers, equipment and mining sites across the state.

It also provides a framework for enhanced collaboration between the state government, federal authorities, host communities and security agencies to combat illegal mining, mineral smuggling, child labour, environmental degradation and the use of mining sites for criminal activities.

The governor assured genuine investors of a transparent and secure operating environment, noting that the measures were aimed at promoting responsible exploitation of the state’s mineral resources.

To ensure effective implementation, the Secretary to the State Government will coordinate the execution of the executive orders, while the State Adviser on Security and the Attorney-General will provide security and legal oversight.

In addition, ministries, departments, agencies and local government councils have been directed to develop implementation plans in line with the new directives.

The government also urged residents to reject drug abuse and political violence, report illegal mining activities, and cooperate with lawful security operations to ensure the success of the initiatives.