Police: Aerial Surveillance, Bombardment, Game Changers in Counter-terrorism War

• IGP honours 14 officers for bravery, gallantry

•DSS, vigilantes eliminate bandit kingpin, 60 others in Katsina raid

Linus Aleke in Abuja





The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has described the deployment of aerial surveillance and bombardment as game changers in the ongoing fight against terrorism, saying the enhanced use of air assets has significantly improved intelligence gathering, precision strikes and the disruption of terrorist activities.

This came as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, honoured 14 police officers for displaying exceptional bravery and gallantry during various operations across the country, recognising their courage, professionalism and dedication to duty in the face of grave danger.

Speaking at the decoration of newly promoted officers and the presentation of letters of commendation to deserving officers and men of the Nigeria Police Air Wing, the Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, Police Air Wing, Martin Nwogoh, revealed that some of the honoured officers, despite sustaining gunshot wounds, successfully manoeuvred their aircraft to safety.

Nwogoh said the Police Air Wing had become a critical component of Nigeria’s security architecture, with responsibilities ranging from aerial surveillance and intelligence gathering to search and rescue, medical evacuation, logistics support, election security and counter-insurgency operations.

“Air power has transformed the way we respond to security threats. Through aerial surveillance and precision bombardment, we have strengthened intelligence gathering, supported ground operations and denied criminal elements the freedom to operate,” he said.

Highlighting the courage of the award recipients, the commissioner revealed that some of the officers continued with their missions despite coming under heavy attack.

“Our personnel demonstrated extraordinary courage in the face of hostile fire. Even after sustaining gunshot wounds, they safely manoeuvred their aircraft to secure locations, placing duty above personal safety. Their conduct reflects the highest traditions of the Nigeria Police Force,” he said.

He noted that the commendations recognised not only bravery in combat but also professionalism and technical competence, including the acquisition of aviation qualifications and licences approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority.

According to him, the promotion of professionally qualified officers reflected the commitment of the Inspector-General of Police to merit, personnel development and operational excellence.

“Promotion is more than a change of rank; it is a call to greater responsibility, leadership and accountability. We expect every officer honoured today to continue setting the standard for professionalism, discipline and selfless service,” Nwogoh added.

Speaking on behalf of the officers, ACP Oyewuwo Tesleem described the recognition as a humbling tribute to the courage, discipline and teamwork that define policing, stressing that officers do not confront danger for recognition but to fulfil their oath to protect lives and maintain peace.

DSS, Vigilantes Eliminate Bandit Kingpin, Aiki, 60 Other Criminals in Katsina Raid

A coordinated intelligence-led operation by the Department of State Services (DSS), supported by Katsina State community vigilantes and specially trained hunters, has led to the elimination of notorious bandit kingpin Idi Abasu Aiki and more than 60 other suspected bandits during a raid in Bakori Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Security sources said Aiki, who was believed to have masterminded several attacks across Katsina and Zamfara States, was among those killed in the operation.

They, however, added that four members of the Katsina State Community Vigilantes and the specially trained hunters also lost their lives during the confrontation.

According to one of the sources, more than 200 heavily armed bandits led by Aiki had invaded Guga village in Bakori LGA.

“Assisted by several bandits from the Ado Aleru band in Zamfara State, the bandits were out to attack communities they believed had been supporting Community Watch Corps protecting the surrounding villages,” the source said.

The source explained that the attack was intended as retaliation for the heavy losses the bandits suffered at Dawan Laila village in Bakori LGA early last month, where hunters inflicted significant casualties on them.

“The bandits, therefore, were out on a reprisal mission to dislodge the frontline community’s defence group, and thereafter proceed to inflict mass casualties on surrounding villages,” the source added.

However, the source said the planned assault was thwarted by the DSS, which had gathered intelligence ahead of the operation.

“Unknown to the bandits, the DSS had water-tight intelligence plans. The over 200 armed bandits literally walked into a trap. Over 60 of them, including Idi Abasu Aiki and 14 of their top commanders, didn’t come out of that trap alive,” the source said.

Another security source disclosed that following the operation, the DSS and the supporting security groups carried out an extensive clearance exercise to recover weapons and other items of security interest abandoned by the fleeing bandits.