VFS Global Clarifies Visa Role, Unveils Safeguards Against Fraud

Sunday Ehigiator

VFS Global has reiterated that it plays no role in deciding whether visa applications are approved or rejected, while unveiling a range of anti-fraud measures designed to protect applicants from scams and ensure transparency in the visa application process.

The global visa outsourcing company in a media parley recently held at its Ikeja office, said its responsibilities are limited to administrative functions, including visa application intake, biometric collection and document handling, while sovereign governments retain exclusive authority over visa assessments, approvals, refusals, appointment availability and processing timelines.

Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East and Africa at VFS Global, Siddharth Mehra, made the clarification amid growing public interest in visa processing and the role of private service providers as international travel demand continues to rise.

According to him, “VFS Global operates under strict oversight on behalf of 71 client governments across more than 160 countries, with its operations subjected to over 10,000 audits and assessments annually by internal teams, external bodies and government-appointed agencies.”

Mehra said the company’s “contracts are awarded only after rigorous competitive tender processes lasting between 12 and 18 months, during which governments assess compliance standards, security systems, operational resilience and financial strength.”

Addressing concerns over value-added services offered at visa application centres, Mehra stressed that premium services such as priority lounges and document assistance are entirely optional and are designed solely to improve applicants’ convenience.

“These services are developed in consultation with, approved by, and monitored by client governments,” he said.