Foreign Affairs Ministry, Aviation to Host Expatriates Business Awards

Chinedu Eze

The stage is set for the third edition of the Expatriates Business Awards (TEBA), Nigeria’s premier platform dedicated to celebrating the remarkable contributions of expatriate businesses, foreign missions, international personalities, and migrant communities to the country’s economic growth and national development.

The prestigious event is scheduled to hold on Thursday, 20th August, 2026, at the Rotunda Hall, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, serving as the Chief Host.

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the Director of Awards, Odunola Abayomi, described this year’s edition as a significant milestone in strengthening Nigeria’s relationship with the international business community.

According to Abayomi, “The Expatriates Business Awards has evolved into Nigeria’s foremost platform for recognizing the invaluable contributions of expatriate investors, foreign missions, international organizations, and migrant communities whose investments, innovation, and partnerships continue to create jobs, promote technology transfer, and stimulate sustainable economic growth across the country.

“This year’s edition promises to be bigger and more impactful as we honour individuals and organizations whose commitment to Nigeria has inspired confidence in our economy and strengthened bilateral and multilateral relationships,” she said.