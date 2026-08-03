CIoD Tasks Directors on Building Resilient Institutions, Inducts New Members

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Chartered Institute of Directors Nigeria (CIoD) has tasked directors to focus on building resilient institutions that would create value for shareholders, stakeholders and society.

The President of CIoD Nigeria, Mr. Adetunji Oyebanji, gave this task at “The July 2026 New Members’ Induction Ceremony”.

Oyebanji said: “Today’s induction is far more than the conferment of membership. It is an acceptance of the responsibility to lead with integrity, exercise independent judgement and contribute meaningfully to building resilient institutions that create sustainable value for shareholders, stakeholders and society.”

He said that governance is no longer simply about compliance but also about providing strategic leadership, anticipating risks, strengthening institutional resilience and ensuring that organizations remain relevant, competitive and sustainable.

“The quality of leadership in the boardroom has become one of the defining factors of organisational success,” he said.

The Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP, Professor Konyinsola Ajayi (SAN), who delivered the keynote address during the ceremony, said that directors should discharge their tasks not merely for today’s profits, but for tomorrow’s prosperity and generation of stakeholders to come.

Ajayi said that the greatest legacy of a director is to bequeath an institution that would continue to flourish because of his stewardship.

He said, “This is governing for value. This is building resilience. This is a mandate of the director.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Refineries and Petrochemical Company, Mr. David Bird, who spoke on behalf of the newly inducted members, said that they were exposed to enriching and practical sessions on global strategies in corporate governance, leadership and board effectiveness.