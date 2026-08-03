Okonjo-Iweala: My Dream is to Keep Replenishing the WEIDE Fund to Reach More Women All Over the World 

As part of activities to mark Streamsowers and Köhn’s 20th anniversary last Thursday in Lagos, Nigeria, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during a fireside chat, amongst other topical issues, addressed concerns around the impact of geopolitics and global conflicts on trade, key factors that would aid the successful operation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement and her vision for women and youth-led businesses. Esther Oluku brings the excerpts

How has the recent convergence of geopolitics, geo-conflicts, escalations in the Middle East and Red Sea, as well as shipping disruptions impacted global supply networks and the architecture of global trade? And, what does this mean for countries with limited leverage?

I always say that the world is facing the greatest disruptions to global rules and to the multilateral trading system that it has faced in the past eight decades. There’s tremendous uncertainty, which is not good for business. And multilateralism is at the weakest that I’ve seen it in a long time meaning that organisations like the UN, the World Bank, the WTO, the IMF, and so on, and so many of the multilateral groups have been in a situation of attack where they’ve been weakened. So with respect to multilateral trade rules and multilateralism in general, the world is not in a very good place. As we have seen, there’s been a shift to more power-based rather than rules-based systems.

On the trade side, it has manifested with one of my members that has taken a lot of unilateral actions with respect to tariffs. Some of the actions are not only about trade alone. That’s the other thing I want to tell you. The reason it’s very difficult to deal with these issues is that trade instruments are sometimes being used to tackle non-trade problems. So there could be a political problem somewhere. You say we’ll put X percent tariffs on you because you didn’t do things this way.

It could be an immigration issue. We’ll put X percent tariffs on you for this. It could be drugs. It could be anything. That makes it very difficult to handle from a WTO standpoint because there are so many issues bundled into the use of a trade instrument which we are not capable of dealing with. So countries that are weak feel very vulnerable under these circumstances.

We saw that in the 1930s, which led to the Great Depression and the world really went into a very bad place economically. So my advice and our advice from the WTO to the members is don’t do tit-for-tat. Even when the U.S. and China started, our plea to both of them is it’s bigger than you.

If you both continue this tit-for-tat, world trade will fragment even more. Weaker countries will be forced to join and take sides because that’s what’s going to happen. They’ll come to you and say, well, you know, I trade with you, if you join my side… and what will happen? That will fragment world trade. And we already modelled that if the world fragments into two trading blocs, you’re going to see a 7 per cent loss in global GDP in the longer term and that is too much.

What are less powerful countries to do in this situation?

It is listening to that no tit-for-tat advice. What happened is countries listened. It wasn’t just our advice. We were working in the background a lot to give this advice. There was very little tit-for-tat and that, kind of, brought everybody to focus on making sure they practise and use the global rules as much as possible.

Today, what I can tell you is that in spite of all these disruptions, global trade has been very resilient. 72 per cent of world trade still goes on under WTO terms. And people are shocked when I say that.

We have a methodology for calculating it. We’ve not changed that. 72 per cent of world trade, meaning that countries have realised that both weak and strong, but especially the middle powers–Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, UK– that trading according to global rules is more to the benefit of their businesses, their countries, than the fight with each other.

Many African SMEs now reach global customers digitally. Do you think that digital trade can become Africa’s fastest route to global value chains?

I think, yes. I mean, people say that I’m excited about digital trade, services trade and then within digital, there’s digitally delivered services trade, which is all the electronic transmissions and things delivered over the Internet. This means music, education services, health, and business services. When you are providing services electronically to some customer somewhere, you’re trading and it’s categorised as digitally delivered services trade.

It is the fastest-growing segment of trade at almost 6 per cent per year. The reason I’m excited about it is if you look at the type of people who are involved, younger people, women. This provides them the means with which they can trade and reach other parts of the world in a way that perhaps they were not able to do before. So I think it shows a lot of promise.

The only issue we have is making sure that the digital physical infrastructure, the connectivity, is there to be able to make this trade work. We find that in Africa, our youth are the most prevalent on the Internet. Of course, they are connected much more than the older people.

But if we don’t make sure that we work hard on the digital infrastructure, we will not be able to expand the benefits of what promises to be a very good means. It means you can sit here in Nigeria, you don’t have to go anywhere, and you can deliver your intellectual services elsewhere. Look at how well our music people are doing all over the world.

That music streaming is trade. Videos, films, fashion, so much of the creative industry, which is now two per cent of our GDP here, and employs hundreds of thousands of young people. A lot of it is digitally developed. So that’s the hope. If we could really push this aspect of trade it promises employment for many of our young people.

But you ask me, is the WTO in a place to be able to push this? The answer is we are not where we should be. I think we have gaps in our rules that need to be filled and that is why the WTO needs reform. I’m the DG and I’m a very big spokesperson for the WTO. The members pride themselves that it is a member-driven organisation. You know, we need reform. We have the first set of rules for e-commerce that just came into being.

It’s a plurilateral agreement with 67 of our members. But we need to go much further and faster, because AI is here and things are moving very fast, technologically. So we are not there yet, but we are working on it.

How are we moving from measuring women’s participation to actively positioning them in high-value trade corridors?

We need to make sure that the WTO and the AfCFTA work in tandem and buttress each other. We found that women who trade externally make almost three times more than those who trade domestically. So, if we can empower women, give them access market access externally, the knowledge that they may lack to access external markets, finance and all the things we talked about, they will make three times more than what they’re making.

What we set out to do at the WTO is to create a programme that enables us to do that and we started the Women Exporters in the Digital Economy Fund. We started by raising $50 million to do that. It’s a global competition. We first asked countries to compete. Four won. We picked four, and Nigeria was one of them. So I was very proud.

I have to tell everybody I had nothing to do with it. Then we came down to the country and conducted a competition, and we were able to pick over 100-and-something women. Now we have 300-and-something from all over the world.

This is just the first batch. The idea is they get grants anywhere from $5,000 to $30,000, 18 months of technical assistance free, accompanying them an giving them information so they can access markets, whatever their business is, and enhance the quality of their products. One of the problems we have is meeting standards when we want to sell abroad. We just accompany them until they can penetrate that market and do what they need to do. My dream is to keep replenishing the fund and reaching more and more women here and all over the world.

Can you speak to trade vulnerabilities because we have been through so much In the last few years.

Resilience is the ability to come out on the other side strong even when houlone have been battered. Global trade was created for interdependence in the belief that when countries are interdependent on each other for trade, there’s less likely to be conflict and war. So it wasn’t just about prosperity and incomes and improving living standards. It was also about peace to some extent.

And to that extent, I think the global trading system has delivered until now, people must not forget it. It has issues, problems, but it largely delivered. There has been no major world war since the creation of this system. There have been conflicts here and there, but no major world war. That’s number one.

Number two, it has lifted 1.5 billion people out of poverty. It has contributed to that. Even when you take China out of it, you still see a positive effect of the global trading system. So these are things we should remember. But in the process, some things happened that I think have exposed vulnerabilities in the system and that’s what you’re referring to.

We found out during COVID that 10 countries in the world export 80 per cent of the world’s vaccines. And when the epidemic came, what happened? Africa was left waiting in the queue for vaccines because we import more than 95 per cent of our vaccines and 90 per cent of other pharmaceuticals. We don’t make them. So we were left in the queue and I believe many died.

That is a vulnerability. Is the world resilient when you need these medicines that there’s a concentration of vaccine manufacture and export in a few countries? That’s one. Two, what I call over-dependences. The U.S., part of why it’s doing the unilateral actions on tariff that it does, the U.S. woke up and said yesterday, there’s some countries that are over-dependent on us for markets. They rely too much on the U.S. market and they don’t reciprocate. Some of their criticisms of the world trading system are right.

Not all, but many are correct. So we shouldn’t dismiss what they say out of hand because we’re upset with their unilateralism. They have some points. They feel there are countries over-dependent on them for markets. Many countries are overdependent on China for critical supplies. What happens when there are these over-dependences? They can be weaponised.

We need to think about these things and say, how do we build better global resilience? And that’s where you’ve made a very good point. There’s some over-dependences that have built up over time that we now need to do something about, otherwise we’re vulnerable.

On this, I think for Nigeria and Africa, there actually is an opportunity for us. Why don’t we try to attract some of these supply chains to decentralise our country and our continent? There is an opportunity of critical minerals and renewable energy, for instance, a golden opportunity.

We have 30 per cent of the world’s critical mineralson the continent. We have our renewable energy potential. Wecan process these things in a clean waywhich is good for the environment.But we need to compete to attract those supply chainsand that will bolster us and make the world more resilientat the same time.

We need to attract vaccine manufacturing, and we are actively working on it with WHO, by the way. We have a tripartite agreement with WIPO, the World Intellectual Property Organisation, the WTO and the WHO, to try to support more manufacturing and more supply chains in the pharmaceutical area. Rwanda is a hub now. Senegal is a hub. We are trying to get Nigeria to be a hub, just as an example.

What policy mistakes should be avoided if the AfCFTA is to genuinely transform intra-African trade, rather than simply becoming another well-written agreement?

AfCFTA is one of the best instruments the continent could have put in place. The problem we have is that intra-Africa trade is still only 20 per cent. We moved from 16 to 20. E.U, intra-EU trade is 60 per cent, just for you to have a bit of an example of what to look at. So the policy mistake to avoid, you said it here already, political will to put in place the basics that are needed to make it work. We had professor Ladan who talked about movement of people and goods.

If you don’t have the ability for people to move within the area, then you’re just hampering. People, even in formal trade, they’ll get to the border, they have to go through so much just to cross over. Basic infrastructure. West African road and rail connecting different parts of the continent, but they keep being on paper. None of them have been realised.

The only thing we are seeing is the Lobito corridor, which is financed by a consortium of developed countries and development finance organisations. We need more rail, more roads, more connecting different parts of the continent. If we don’t have it, we also need faster, sharper customs procedures.

Lorries should not be waiting three days to cross the border. Some of them carrying perishable goods. We have Africa 50. It’s two things to do. First, the bureaucratic requirements. These are kind of stroke of the pen type of things. The will to digitise customs and move things faster. Can we do that? We need to accelerate implementation. Second, can we both pick two or three critical projects that connect the continent with physical infrastructure and make them work instead of talking about economy. Finally, air. We are not even connected properly with respect to air transportation.

We had a ministerial meeting in Yaounde and I wanted to come home from Yaounde to Abuja. I couldn’t find a flight. The quickest way for me to come here was to go to Ethiopia. On the day I wanted to travel to Addis, and then Addis, here, eight hours. Does that make any sense for a one-hour flight? In the end when a friend of mine heard I was stranded and wanted to come to Abuja, he said, I will send a flight to collect you.

It took one hour, 20 minutes for something I would have spent eight hours. We are not serious if we want to do AfCFTA and cannot connect ourselves even by air.

What is the single biggest miscalculation that major economies are making about each other right now?

Trust. When countries do not trust each other, it leads to misreading intentions and that can lead to conflict and missed opportunities with respect to development or any other things you could cooperate on.

What is that book that you would like every young African to read?

I would want them to read Why Nations Fail because it says all about institutions, the failure of institutions and the failure of governance and how leadership in our continent is what is holding us back. We have what it takes, but we somehow don’t get it right. So that’s the book that I would want and Reforming the Unreformable.

What is one leadership lesson you have never forgotten in your leadership journey?

You can only lead well if you know how to listen. Because if you don’t have followers, are you a leader? I did my very first managerial job at the World Bank.

I was a young manager. My first managerial job was to lead a division that had 19 men all much older than me.

They had hired a very fabulous division chief before me who was then promoted to lead a bigger division but they wanted him and they didn’t like it. All 19 of them and only one African. I could see the hostility.

I thought I have to find a way to win them over and the only way I could win them over was to listen. What is it that they think I cannot deliver? And to be humble- to listen to the things they thought I couldn’t do so I could either reassure them or show them I could do it.

Besides great policy, what keeps you grounded?

My children and my family.