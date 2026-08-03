Over 200 Participants Set for 2nd Wamufat/NSSF Sports Camp in Ogun State Today

The Wamufat Youth Community Development Foundation (WYCDF) will host the second edition of the Wamufat Sports Camp Run Ogun from today, August 3 to 8, 2026, in Jega Orile, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Organised in partnership with the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), the United States–based Run Your City (RYC), and Agroterra Resort, the camp continues its mission of empowering young athletes through sport and values.

For six days, children ages 10 to 16 will receive free coaching across multiple sports, mentorship, and character development, culminating in a vibrant community Race Day on Saturday, August 8. Built on the belief that every child deserves access to the transformative power of sport, the camp blends training in Athletics, Football, Chess, Netball, golf, Ayo,

and Tennis with a daily curriculum of values: Gratitude, Respect, Excellence, Teamwork, Resilience, and Integrity.

Guided by a dedicated team of coaches and mentors, participants will spend the week learning discipline and self-belief before showcasing their growth at the public Race Day celebration.

This second edition builds on the landmark success of the inaugural camp in August 2025, which brought together more than 450 children at the Agroterra Sports Complex in Joga-Orile, Ogun State.