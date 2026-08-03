Coronation Infrastructure Fund Completes Milestone Ahead of Offer

Kayode Tokede

Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) has reached a major milestone in the launch of its Series II Offer, following the successful execution of the transaction documents and receipt of regulatory approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The signing ceremony, held in Lagos, formally brought together the Fund’s transaction parties, marking the completion of a critical regulatory milestone and paving the way for the opening of the Series II Offer for subscription.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede said:”Today’s signing marks an important step towards the launch of the Series II Offer.

“It reflects the strength of our partnerships, the confidence of our regulators and the disciplined approach we have taken in managing the Fund since inception. Series I demonstrated strong demand for well-structured infrastructure investment opportunities that deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns alongside real economic impact,” he said..

Also speaking, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, Mayowa Ikotun said: “Series II is designed to build on the strong foundation established by the inaugural issuance. The Fund will continue to target a diversified portfolio of infrastructure debt opportunities across telecommunications, transport, energy, utilities, social infrastructure and real estate, investing in projects with resilient cash flows and strong credit fundamentals.”