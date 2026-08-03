SV Awards: Organisers Appoint Media Icons Africa as Marketing Consultants

Nigeria’s leading broadcast and production outfit, Sportsville Communication Services Limited and premium media & sales agency, Media Icons Africa Limited, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the latter to market the annual sports award ceremony.

In a release jointly signed by the Chief Executive Officers of both organisations, Frank Ilaboya and John Upah, Media Icons Africa Limited will take charge of marketing the award ceremony starting from the 7th edition slated for the first quarter of 2027.

According to Mr Ilaboya, the appointment of Media Icons Africa Limited marks a significant step in “our quest to expand the scope of the award and also make it financially viable.

“For six years, we have taken pains to build the Sportsville Special Recognition Award brand and we believe time is now ripe to make it financially viable.

“All we have been doing from inception is to make the Sportsville Award brand a credible one that attracts the confidence of both the general public and the awardees in particular.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly encouraging and this appointment of Media Icons further reinforces our focus to make the Award the number one in Nigeria and sub Saharan Africa!

“So we are delighted to team up with one of Nigeria’s premium marketing agency to achieve this, starting from the 2027 edition.

The Chief Executive Officer of Media Icons Africa Limited, John Upah is also excited about the prospect of marketing Nigeria’s foremost sports award ceremony.

“Honestly speaking, we are extremely excited to be part of the annual Sportsville Special Recognition Awards brand. We have followed the award ceremony over the years and the field report we have received shows the award is credible and well respected by the sports community. And judging from the list of recipients for the past six years, one can see the credibility and creativity behind it.

“So we are ready to hit the market in grand style and make the next edition a huge success,” the one time Marketing Director of Canal+ AD Nigeria, said.