  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

Foundations Host Regional Seminar to Promote Youth Reorientation

Business | 2 seconds ago

The Nkata Ndi Iyom Igbo Foundation and the Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) have successfully concluded a four-day regional seminar aimed at equipping trainers with the knowledge, and practical skills required to inspire positive behavioural change among young people across Southeast Nigeria.

The seminar, themed: ‘Rebuilding Character, Strengthening Values, Empowering Minds, Enabling the Future’, was designed as a train-the-trainers initiative to prepare women, teachers, mothers, and community leaders as catalysts for moral reorientation and social transformation.

Declaring the seminar open, the Vice-Chancellor of Imo State University, Prof. Uchefula Chukwumaeze, emphasised the urgent need for collective action to rebuild the moral fabric of society.

He observed that the increasing rate of moral decadence and the erosion of cultural values among young people, demand immediate and sustained intervention from all stakeholders.

“The responsibility of raising responsible and productive citizens rests with all of us. We must deliberately reorient our young people by teaching and nurturing them

in line with our cherished cultural norms and values. Only then can we build a society founded on integrity, discipline, respect, and communal responsibility,” Chukwumaeze said.

Speaking on behalf of the organisers, Dr. Grace Okudo, representing the Nkata Ndi Iyom Igbo Foundation, described the initiative as a strategic response to the growing concerns over declining moral standards and the increasing prevalence of social vices.

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