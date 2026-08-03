Tantita’s Pipelines Protection: Ensuring 500 Million Barrels Oil Output Target

Goddy Egene

Following the recent licensing round conducted by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Nigeria has opened a new chapter in its upstream petroleum development.

The target is 500 million barrels in new reserves and 300,000 barrels per day within three years. Although the target may be a huge task, many stakeholders believe it is achievable provided there is the continued protection of oil pipelines through Tantita Security Services Nigeria Ltd (TSSNL) operations and peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

There is no doubt that over the years, Nigeria has continually charted new pathways in attaining oil sustainability and enhanced production timelines.



And the 2025 NUPRC oil licensing results speak to the country’s commitment to achieving new milestones in the sector. In this exercise, NUPRC reported that 143 companies submitted 200 bids for 37 out of 50 blocks during the commercial bid phase, targeting 500 million barrels in new reserves and 300,000 barrels per day within three years.

However, achieving this goal will require more than commitment to oil production. It requires sustainable oil assets protection and fight against oil theft and marinating peace in the Niger Delta.



It extends to assigning critical surveillance roles to institutions with tested expertise and commitment to taming the scourge.

That was what the Federal Government of Nigeria did when it appointed TSSNL TSSNL led by High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, to protect oil assets and ensure peace and stability in the Niger Delta.

The appointment was to enable TSSNL, through its security operations, support the national economy in getting the full benefits of oil resources.



The TSSNL works in collaboration with other security outfits to achieve its goals of securing oil assets and ensuring peace and stability in the Niger Delta region.

Its operations had ensured the security of oil pipelines, ensuring the uninterrupted flow of petroleum resources, and ensuring that Nigeria migrated from a position of constant loss management to stability, planning, growth and development.

The TSSNL operations have transformed the oil and gas landscape and allowed Nigeria to expand oil production quota and significantly cut rampant oil theft.



Its track record in mitigating risks associated with oil pipelines has positioned it as a reliable partner in preserving Nigeria’s economic backbone.

As stakeholders advocate the continued collaboration with TSSNL, the imperative of securing oil infrastructure remains at the forefront of efforts to ensure the nation’s sustainable development.

In the development process of any society, certain assets contribute to the advancement of society and its people. These assets ensure economic or monetary benefits for the people. These assets could be regarded as operating assets, non-operating assets or leased assets, among others.



Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, said Nigeria is in the age of energy transition, and protection of oil assets will significantly help boost production.

He said the 2025 round is ultimately an attempt to build a more resilient, more attractive, and more future-ready energy sector but security in the sector must also be in place.



“We are in the age of energy transition. NUPRC’s operation in this exercise is good for the economy. It will boost foreign reserves, firm up the naira and macroeconomic environment while deepening foreign capital inflows to the domestic economy,” Yusuf said.

According to him, the level of investment in the oil and gas industry is also expected to rise with the current exercise given that improved security in oil and gas assets. “The new momentum generated will help build capaicty to increase the level of production in the oil and gas industry,” he added.



Also speaking, an Abuja based energy expert, Steven Martins, the new bid round’s transparent output signals far more than another administrative exercise. He said more should be done to ensure continued protection of oil assets.

“It represents a strategic recalibration of Nigeria’s energy ambitions at a time when global markets are shifting rapidly and the country faces pressure to strengthen production, attract capital, and reposition itself in the era of energy transition.



“As NUPRC is looking forward to harvesting additional 500 million barrels to the national crude oil reserve from the 2025 bid round. These extra barrels expectedly will be driven by the commencement of operational activities of the 31 companies that emerged as winners of 37 oil and gas blocks in the bid round licencing. Protection of oil assets should also form part of the priority areas for stakeholders and that is where TSSNL should always be supported to achieve its goals,” he said.



Explaining how the exercise was done, NUPRC said the blocks were drawn from diverse terrains including the Niger Delta Onshore 16; Niger Delta Shallow Water, 18; Niger Delta Deep Offshore, one; Benin Basin Onshore, three; Anambra Basin Onshore, four; Chad Basin Onshore, four and Benue Trough, four.



The Commission’s Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, who spoke at the commercial Bid Conference for the Nigeria Licensing Round, noted that “the assets available in this Licensing Round have potential to add about 500 million barrels to Nigeria’s reserves, increasing our existing reserves of crude oil and condensate—which currently stand at 37.01 billion barrels—and 215.19 trillion cubic feet of gas.”

According to her, the rejection of the 13 frontier blocks did not take the commission by surprise when they were returned with bidders.



She said that even the assets presented at the 2025 commercial bid were recovered from operators and the NUPRC will similarly assess the meeting the threshold for return to the basket.

Eyesan said: “The reason why we are in the market is because of the blocks that we have recovered from existing operators.

Other analysts said the licencing round marked the first time in the country’s energy landscape that frontier basins would attract such level of investor interest.



The companies that emerged winners of the 2025 Licensing Round include: SSonic Petroleum Limited (PPL 2A29);CFP Pipeline and Flowlines (2A30); Dutchford E&P Limited (2A32); Attabanson Global Company Limited (2A33 and PPL 901); Rosem Energy Limited (2A38); Pivot-GIS Limited (2A39); Network E&P (2A40); Asharami (2A41); LexOil (2A42);BVOF (2A43); GupscoEnergy Limited (2A44 and 2A51); Saratoga (2A45); Volante (2A46); Concept-Reel Petroleum Services Limited (2A47 and 2A55); Clinton Oil Field (2A48 and 2A62); and Nuway Oaklane Limited (2A49).



Others are: Ramec (2A50); Italia (2A53); Blueridge E&P (2A54); Up Energies Limited (2A56); AYM Shafa (2A57); Blackrock Holdings Limited (2A58); Funtay Integrated Business Limited (2A59); Riparian Development and Production Limited (2A60); Nikstallis (2A61 and PPL 900); Stardeep Petroleum (PPL 2010); Dakoda & U Limited (PPL308 and PPL 800); Southborne Oil and Gas Limited (PPL 902); Lanaka Petroleum (PPL 903) Highban Resources Limited (PPL 700); Eyre Energy Limited (PPL 801).

Views from stakeholders

Before the licensing round conference, President General, Niger Delta Progressive Alliance, Nse Victor Udoh, had emphasized the importance of oil assets.

According to him, pipeline protection enabled national institutions to progress from reactive crisis management to strategic foresight, from temporary containment to durable systems-building, and from uncertainty-driven decisions to calculated national ambition.



“It is important to clarify the role of pipeline surveillance within the wider energy landscape. Energy security encompasses the full value chain, from exploration and production to refining, distribution, pricing policy, and subsidy frameworks. Pipeline surveillance does not manage these domains,” he said.



He added: “Its mandate is precise: safeguarding critical infrastructure that transports petroleum resources. Yet this single function has proven foundational. Without secure transportation channels, production targets falter, refining plans collapse, exports decline, and fiscal projections become unreliable.”



According to him, asset protection, in this context, is not a supporting activity.

“It is a precondition for economic order. In effect, the pipeline is the hinge on which the entire petroleum value chain turns. When that hinge is weak, every other link in the chain carries strain. When it is secure, the entire system gains coherence.”

The immediate impact, Udoh noted, has been operational.



He said: “Sustained monitoring and rapid response systems have sharply reduced pipeline breaches and illegal tapping. Receipt rates have climbed toward full recovery, with national output rising to levels not seen in recent memory.

This redirection has restored Nigeria’s credibility in international oil markets, allowing Nigeria to reclaim market share lost to Angola and Libya.



“Economic stability follows predictability. When crude flows are secure, refineries can plan feedstock intake with assurance. Export commitments can be met without fear of sudden shortfalls. Gas-to-power projects can operate without recurrent shutdown risks.”

“Investors can assess Nigeria’s petroleum sector with clearer risk profiles. Surveillance therefore does more than stop theft. It reintroduces reliability into national energy planning. And reliability is the bedrock upon which sustainable economic growth is built. With predictable flows, national budgeting becomes more credible, infrastructure planning becomes more precise, and long-term contracts become easier to negotiate. Predictability is the silent currency of modern economies, and pipeline surveillance has begun restoring it.”