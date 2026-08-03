  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

AVA Capital Adds N37.5bn Market Capitalisation to NGX Main Board

Business | 1 second ago

Kayode Tokede 

AVA Capital Plc has been admitted to the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) following the listing by introduction of its 5 billion ordinary shares at N7.50 per share, with a market capitalisation of N37.5 billion.

 The listing marks a significant milestone in the Company’s growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable growth, strong corporate governance and long-term value creation, while enhancing its visibility within Nigeria’s capital market.

Speaking at the “Facts Behind the Listing”  ceremony in Lagos recently,  Chief Executive Officer of AVA Capital Plc, Kayode Fadahunsi, stated that by listing by introduction, existing shares are admitted to trading. 

“No new shares are issued and no capital is raised. No shareholder is diluted. Price is discovered by the

market from the first day of trading,”he said. 

Fadahunsi described the admission as a defining moment in the Company’s evolution. “Our admission to the Main Board of Nigerian Exchange is more than a listing; it is a public affirmation of the business we have built and the future we are committed to creating. 

“We have established a resilient institution with a clear growth strategy, strong governance culture and an unwavering focus on creating sustainable value for our shareholders. Becoming a listed company deepens our accountability, broadens our visibility and positions us to seize new opportunities as we continue our growth journey.”

Speaking earlier, the Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, said the admission reflects the continued confidence of businesses in Nigeria’s capital market as a platform for sustainable growth. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.