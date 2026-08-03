  • Monday, 3rd August, 2026

ASHON Backs African Trading Project as Capital Market Hits 33% of GDP

Business | 1 second ago

Kayode Tokede 

The Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON) has thrown its weight behind the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP), saying the initiative will accelerate cross-border securities trading, deepen capital market integration and unlock fresh investment opportunities across the continent.

Chairman of ASHON, Sehinde Adenagbe, made the call on recently  at the AELP Broker Activation Webinar, where he urged African capital market operators and regulators to strengthen collaboration to realise the full benefits of a unified continental securities market.

Adenagbe said the webinar came at a time when Nigeria’s capital market was posting impressive performance, noting that the market now contributes about 33 per cent to the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and has become a key barometer for assessing Nigeria’s economic prospects.

According to him, the migration to the T+1 trade settlement cycle has significantly improved market liquidity, efficiency and investor confidence, while Nigeria has emerged as the world’s best-performing stock market at mid-year 2026, outperforming South Korea’s Kospi Index.

He added that the Investment and Securities Act (ISA) 2025 has strengthened the legal and regulatory framework by enhancing investor protection, improving market efficiency and positioning Nigeria as one of Africa’s leading investment destinations. 

“The African Exchanges Linkage Project presents a unique opportunity to unlock investment flows and promote regional economic development,” Adenagbe said. 

He identified efficient cross-border settlement systems, regulatory cooperation, robust technology infrastructure, cybersecurity, strong operational frameworks among brokers and sound corporate governance as critical success factors for the initiative.

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