NULGE Inaugurates New Executive Officers in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja





Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) Kogi State chapter has inaugurated the 13 members of new state executives to pilot the affairs of the union for the next three years.



The inauguration followed the successful election conducted by leadership the union during the 8th Quadrennial State Delegates Conference held in Lokoja, yesterday.



Those inaugurated as members of NULGE chapters were Mohammed Inyanya- State President, Bala. Ibrahim- Deputy State President, Mohammed Kaka – Chairperson, State women Committee, Okoliko Musa-State Treasurer, Umar Yakubu- State Trustee, Kayode Sule -State Trustee and Wada Omale -State Auditor.



Others are Omotugba Femi- State Auditor, Adejoh Ali – State Publicity Secretary, Tahirudeen Abdullahi-Welfare Officer, Musa Yusuf – Welfare Officer, Jeremiah Emmanuel-State Welfare officer and Ogbana -State Young Welfare officer.



The Secretary General of NULGE, Comrade Isah Gambo who administered the oath of office on new the executive members, explained that the Quadrennial Delegates Conference is always a platform for changing of baton after the dissolution of the former executive members, commending the outgoing members for conducting seamless election without rancour.



While speaking shortly after the inauguration, the President General of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees NULGE, Comrade Aliyu Kankara, commended Kogi State Government for creating enabling environment for the local government workers in the State, stressing there are good testimonies from the workers.



He lauded Governor Usman Ododo’s unwavering commitment to welfare of local government workers, noting that his policies on local government in recent times, is the manifestation of his quality leadership in the state.



He urged the governor to consider employment at local government level, stressing this exercise is very important in view of the old age and retirement of some workers over the years.



Kankara pointed out that the place of Kogi State at the National Executive Council cannot be over emphasised, noting that Kogi always produced vibrant officers at national level.



He admonished the new executive members to continue to promote peace and unity among the members, noting that he would always adopt negotiations rather than confrontation when issues come up.



The President General also commended the NULGE State President, Comrade Muhammed Inyanya for not pressing buttons of crises during his first tenure of office, urging him to always ensure peace reigns at all times.



Governor Ododo, who was represented by the Special Adviser on Labour Matters and the immediate past chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress NLC, Kogi State, Comrade Onu Edoka, called for collaborative efforts from the local government workers in tackling the insecurity ,



The governor pointed out that his administration is committed to the welfare of workers in Kogi State, noting that he was once a chief servant and knew what it takes to get paid at the end of month which would not be enough.



He noted that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the workers in the state, adding that in the area of appointments his government has appointed many labour leaders as advisers.



The state President of NULGE, Comrade Inyanya, in his acceptance speech lauded the state governor for changing the lives of local government workers in the state, stressing that the executive members will not disappoint the members.



Inyanya stated that this administration’s commitment to the welfare of local government workers has also been made practical through the dedication of key government officials.



“We owe a special debt of gratitude to the Accountant General of the State, Hajia Habibat Onumoko, and the Chairman, Local Government Service Commission,

Adams Adabenege, for working tirelessly to ensure an enabling environment for local government administration.



“The prompt payment of salaries and the decentralisation of the promotion exercise have reduced bottlenecks and brought government closer to the people. We pledge our continued support to the administration of Governor Ododo.



“To our labour leader and steadfast comrade, the Special Adviser on Labour Matters, Comrade Onuh Edoka, thank you for being the bridge between government and labour. Your counsel and intervention have helped us navigate difficult times.



“To our National President, Comrade Aliyu Kankara, I recommit myself and Kogi State NULGE to your leadership. We shall continue to work with your ideals in making grassroots administration a top priority,” he stated.