New Jersey City, Nigerian Leadership Centre Forge Strategic Nigeria-U.S. Partnership

.Nigerian philanthropist honoured for outstanding human capacity devt

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The City of East Orange in New Jersey, United States, has entered into a strategic partnership with the Ugwumba Centre in Imo State to promote leadership development, human capacity building and sustainable community development, marking a fresh chapter in grassroots collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.

The partnership was formalised during a meeting between the Mayor of East Orange, Ted Green, and Nigerian philanthropist and founder of the Ugwumba Centre, Uche Nwosu, who was also honoured with the city’s Award for Outstanding Leadership and Human Capacity Development.

The initiative, which will be coordinated by the Ugwumba Centre for Leadership, is expected to facilitate leadership training, skills acquisition, institutional exchanges and programmes aimed at empowering young people while strengthening ties between both communities.

Speaking after the meeting, Nwosu, according to a statement made available to THISDAY by his Media Office yesterday, described the agreement as a significant milestone that would deliver tangible benefits to both Nigeria and the United States through knowledge sharing and leadership development.

He said, “I had the honour of being received by the Mayor of East Orange, Mayor Ted Green, in a meeting that marked the beginning of a strategic partnership between the City of East Orange, New Jersey and Ugwumba Centre, Imo State, Nigeria.

“This important collaboration, to be coordinated by the Ugwumba Centre for Leadership, is aimed at advancing leadership, human capacity development and sustainable progress for our people.”

He stressed that the partnership reflected a shared commitment to investing in people and institutions as catalysts for development.

“This is more than a ceremonial engagement. It is the foundation of a relationship that will create opportunities for leadership development, strengthen our institutions and positively impact our communities on both sides of the Atlantic,” he said.

Nwosu also expressed gratitude to the East Orange authorities for recognising his contributions to leadership and youth empowerment.

He said, “I am deeply humbled to have received the City of East Orange’s Award for Outstanding Leadership and Human Capacity Development and to have been decorated with the official City Pin by Mayor Ted Green.

“I sincerely appreciate this recognition and the warm hospitality extended to my team. This honour is not only a personal one; it is also a recognition of the efforts of everyone working through the Ugwumba Centre to empower people and promote purposeful leadership.”

Expressing optimism about the future of the collaboration, he declared: “Together, we are building bridges that will create lasting opportunities and strengthen the future of our communities.”

The recognition is seen as another example of growing sub-national cooperation between Nigerian institutions and international partners in areas such as leadership development, education, capacity building and community advancement.

He noted that the partnerships would broaden opportunities for young Nigerians through exchange programmes, mentorship initiatives and institutional cooperation while strengthening people-to-people relations between both countries.

The Ugwumba Centre has, over the years, undertaken youth empowerment, educational support and leadership development programmes in different parts of Nigeria, with a focus on nurturing responsible leadership and promoting community development.

Members of Ugwumba’s delegation at the meeting included Engr. Kings Umege, Hon. Ewhoma Tony Okpokparoro, Prince Anozie Ugenyi and Engr. Kizito Umege, who joined him during the engagement with officials of the City of East Orange.

The partnership is also expected to serve as a platform for expanding leadership initiatives and fostering long-term cooperation between the City of East Orange and the Ugwumba Centre in pursuit of shared development objectives.