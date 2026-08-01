Group Condemns Tagging of ADC Publicity Secretary as Fraud in Edo

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

‎

The Edo South Unity Forum has slammed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Orhionmwon Local Government Area chapter, over what it described as the public branding of its Publicity Secretary, Mr. Osazuwa Ogiemwonyi, as being involved in financial misconduct without due process.

‎

The group said its concern was not with the party’s internal disciplinary procedures but with what it termed the premature publication of allegations capable of portraying Ogiemwonyi as guilty before any independent investigation or lawful determination had been concluded.

‎

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr. Bright Omoregie, and Secretary, Hon. Charles Osariemen Agbonison, the forum maintained that every Nigerian is entitled to the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty through a fair, transparent and impartial process.

‎

It argued that while political parties are free to discipline their members in line with their constitutions, publicly accusing an individual of financial impropriety without establishing the facts through due process amounts to trial by media and could inflict lasting damage on the person’s reputation.

‎

“The publication of such allegations not only undermines the rights of the individual concerned but also erodes public confidence in democratic institutions and discourages young people from active participation in politics,” it emphasised.

‎

The group further alleged that the action of the ADC leadership in Orhionmwon and Edo State appeared to have substituted due process with public condemnation, warning that such an approach sets a dangerous precedent within the nation’s political space.

‎

It stressed that disciplinary issues within political parties should be handled in accordance with established procedures that guarantee fairness, transparency and respect for the rights of all members, irrespective of the allegations against them.

‎

Describing Ogiemwonyi as one of the emerging young political voices from Orhionmwon Local Government Area, the forum insisted that no citizen should be publicly labelled a financial offender or subjected to reputational damage without first being afforded a credible and impartial hearing.

‎

The forum therefore called on the leadership of the ADC at the local, state and national levels to uphold democratic principles by ensuring that disciplinary processes are conducted in line with the rule of law and the requirements of natural justice.

‎

It also urged the party to withdraw what it described as the “provocative and prejudicial” aspects of the statement issued by its Orhionmwon chapter or, in the alternative, make public the evidence and due process through which Ogiemwonyi was investigated and found culpable.

‎

Reaffirming its commitment to the promotion of justice, fairness and the protection of the interests of the Benin Kingdom, the Edo South Unity Forum said its intervention was intended to defend democratic values and protect the rights of citizens against premature public condemnation.

‎

The forum added that political parties must continue to serve as institutions that uphold accountability, justice and due process rather than platforms for public ridicule, insisting that adherence to the rule of law remains essential to deepening Nigeria’s democracy.