Afia Media Launches Advertising Grant to Support South-east SMEs

Afia Media, Nigeria’s only South-east dedicated broadcaster on DStv and GOtv platforms, has unveiled Obuzo, an advertising grant initiative designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the South-east geopolitical zone access television and radio advertising and grow their businesses through increased visibility.

The initiative was inspired by insights gathered through How Market, Afia TV’s grassroots business showcase programme that highlights entrepreneurs, traders, artisans and business owners across markets in the region.

Since the launch of How Market, Afia Media has engaged hundreds of small businesses and discovered a common challenge: while many offered quality products and services, very few had ever advertised on television or radio.

Feedback from participants revealed that their appearances on the programme generated enquiries from customers within and outside their immediate locations, demonstrating the value of media exposure for business growth.

“Being featured on How Market on Afia TV gave my business visibility beyond what I imagined. Shortly after the programme aired, I started receiving orders from different parts of Nigeria and even from Ghana,” said Chinasa Aniagolu, owner of Linaz Baby Store. “It opened my business to a wider market and proved that media exposure can truly transform small businesses.”

According to Afia Media, these experiences informed the development of Obuzo as a practical intervention aimed at reducing the barriers that prevent SMEs from accessing mainstream advertising.

Speaking on the initiative, Emeka Mba, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Afia Media, said the company believes visibility should not be reserved only for large brands.

“Through How Market, we met entrepreneurs with remarkable products, strong businesses and immense potential. Yet many had never advertised on television or radio because of cost, technical barriers or limited access. Obuzo was created to bridge that gap and give deserving businesses an opportunity to reach wider audiences.”

The Obuzo Advertising Grant will provide qualifying businesses with access to a range of promotional opportunities across Afia Media’s platforms, including television commercials, radio exposure and on-screen advertising assets.

To ensure transparency and accountability, participating businesses will be required to demonstrate legal registration and provide relevant business documentation.

Afia Media said the initiative forms part of its broader commitment to entrepreneurship, local enterprise development and economic growth across Eastern Nigeria.