Ogun Moves to Tighten Security, Sends Four Crime Bills to Assembly

In a bold move to strengthen security, protect residents and boost investor confidence, the Ogun State Executive Council has approved four landmark bills designed to tackle violent crimes, ritual killings, cultism, extortion and the growing challenge of missing persons across the state.

The approval, granted at the Council meeting held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, underscores the determination of the Prince Dapo Abiodun administration to deploy robust legislative measures to address emerging security threats while reinforcing Ogun State’s reputation as one of Nigeria’s safest and most attractive investment destinations.

The proposed legislations—the Group Liability for Offences of Violence, Extortion and Secret Societies (GLOVES) Bill, the Victims’ Rights Bill, the Human Sacrifice Prevention and Prohibition Bill, and the Missing Persons Bill—will be transmitted to the Ogun State House of Assembly for consideration in the coming days.

Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, SAN, said the bills represent a comprehensive legal response to crimes that are either prevalent or increasingly becoming a threat to public safety in the state.

According to him, the GLOVES Bill is aimed at dismantling criminal organisations by making every member of an unlawful or proscribed group jointly liable for crimes committed by fellow members in furtherance of the group’s objectives. The proposed legislation seeks to ensure that members of violent gangs, cult groups and similar criminal organisations cannot evade responsibility by distancing themselves from offences carried out by their associates.

Ogungbade explained that the Victims’ Rights Bill will establish, for the first time in Ogun State, a structured legal framework for the protection and support of victims of crime throughout the criminal justice process. Beyond compensation and restitution, the bill guarantees attention to victims’ welfare during investigations, bail proceedings, prosecution, incarceration of offenders and even where suspects are not ultimately charged. It also provides for the establishment of a statutory office dedicated to protecting victims’ interests and coordinating advocacy on their behalf.

On the Human Sacrifice Prevention and Prohibition Bill, the Attorney General noted that the legislation specifically confronts the menace of ritual killings and human sacrifice by recognising them as distinct criminal offences requiring specialised legal treatment. He said the existing criminal laws were not designed with ritual-related crimes in mind and therefore leave significant gaps in prosecution and punishment. The proposed law introduces modern legal mechanisms to effectively combat the entire chain of activities associated with ritual killings.

The Missing Persons Bill, he added, is intended to strengthen investigations into missing persons cases by creating a clear statutory framework to guide law enforcement agencies. The bill is expected to remove legal bottlenecks that often delay investigations, particularly in accessing financial records, personal information and other materials critical to locating missing persons or identifying those responsible for their disappearance.

Ogungbade said the legislative package aligns with Governor Abiodun’s commitment to ensuring that Ogun State remains peaceful, secure and conducive to economic growth.

He observed that as the state continues to attract significant domestic and foreign investments, strengthening the legal framework for public safety has become imperative to protecting lives, property and businesses while sustaining investor confidence.

The Attorney General disclosed that the four bills would be forwarded to the Ogun State House of Assembly in the coming days for legislative consideration and passage.