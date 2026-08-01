First Lady Tasks Nigerian Youths To Strive for Greater Heights

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has admonished Nigerian youths to strive for greater accomplishments and not be satisfied with little achievements.

Giving this charge yesterday while receiving the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing at the State House, Abuja, the First Lady urged the youths to embrace diligence in all aspects in order to go higher in life adding that patience, integrity, and hard work are vital.

According to her, “God always knows our needs and that is what the young people do not know, they are always in a hurry. And I am teaching you how to learn contentment and not be beggarly.

“You have to have the Eagle’s mentality. When the Eagle sees the storm, he laughs at it and sees how he can fly above it. That is what you should all do. You should always look for your own path and not because that person has it, I want it.”

Mrs. Tinubu commended the youth leaders for working together in unity to strengthen the party’s political activities especially at the grassroot.

She therefore called on members of the youth wing of the APC to do their best in bringing greater respect and honour to the party in their engagement with Nigerians especially on the achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration.

The First Lady noted that as one of the arms of the ruling party, with a mandate to carry the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Tinubu administration, its members and leaders must show resilience and deep commitment to a tomorrow built on hope.

She then presented nine buses to the leaders of APC Youth wing for easy movement during party activities and community services.

‎Earlier, APC National Youth Leader, Hon. Dayo Israel, thanked the First Lady for her generosity, adding that the youths would keep promoting the party’s policies and agenda ahead of the 2027 elections and beyond.

‎He promised that the youth wing will keep supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

‎His words, “We are committed to the Renewed Hope Agenda, what you have done today is to enhance our capacity to be able to reach out not just for electoral mobilisation but to be able to improve the lives of Nigerians.

‎”From this moment, we are now Mummy’s men for Asiwaju and we are going to set up structures to run campaigns in the 36 states of the federation. You have raised boys to men, we came here, many of us without vehicles but we are leaving with brand new buses. We are very grateful, Ma.”

‎