Okonjo-Iweala Calls for Stronger Investment in Digital, Physical Infrastructure in Africa

Sunday Ehigiator





Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has called for greater investment in digital and physical infrastructure across Africa, saying improved connectivity is critical to unlocking trade opportunities, creating jobs, and positioning the continent for greater participation in regional and global markets.



She made the call recently in Lagos, at the 20th anniversary celebration and symposium of leading Nigerian commercial law firm, Streamsowers & Köhn (SSK), where she also congratulated the firm’s partners and staff for two decades of legal excellence.



Speaking during a fireside chat themed, ‘Nigeria’s Path to Economic Resilience and Investment Leadership in a Volatile Global Environment’, the WTO boss said Africa’s growing digital economy could become a major source of employment, particularly for young people and women, provided governments invest in the infrastructure needed to support digital trade.



“I just want to start by congratulating SSK on this wonderful occasion. Congratulations to all the partners and the staff.



“The only issue we have is making sure that the digital and physical infrastructure, the connectivity, is there to be able to make this trade work.”



According to her, Africa’s youthful population is already well positioned to take advantage of digital commerce, but inadequate infrastructure remains a significant barrier.



“We find that in Africa, our youth are the most prevalent on the internet. Of course, they are connected much more than older people. But if we don’t make sure that we work hard on the digital infrastructure, we will not be able to expand the benefits of what promises to be a very good means.”



She noted that digital trade enables professionals and entrepreneurs to provide services across borders without relocating, citing Nigeria’s thriving creative industry as evidence of the opportunities available.



“It means you can sit here in Nigeria, you don’t have to go anywhere, and you can deliver your intellectual services elsewhere. Look at how well our music people are doing all over the world. That music streaming is great. Videos, films, fashion, so much of the creative industry, which is now two per cent of our GDP here and employs hundreds of thousands of young people.



“A lot of it is digitally developed. So that’s the hope; that we have thousands, even millions, of young people who need to be employed. They are very internet savvy. If we could really push this aspect of trade, it promises employment for many of our young people,” she added.



The event also featured reflections by the firm’s founding partners, Mr. Kemela Okara, Mr. Etigwe Uwa, SAN, and Mr. Chiagozie Hilary-Nwokonko, who attributed the firm’s longevity to shared values, integrity, and a common vision.



Hilary-Nwokonko said the three founders were united by a desire to build a legal practice anchored on mediation, professionalism and service.



“We all had a vision of what we wanted to do as legal practitioners. We saw lawyers as mediators, almost like a priest. If you recall, that is what the name Köhn stands for, a priest, a mediator. We have similar visions and values, so even through all the vicissitudes of life and practice, that bond has remained,” he said.



Okara said mutual trust and integrity among the partners had remained the cornerstone of the firm’s success over the past two decades.



“We could each go to bed knowing where each of us stood. Integrity as it relates to clients, staff, our colleagues in the profession and to the wider public. For me, that was the most important thing. That feature has stood the test of time.”



Reflecting on the firm’s future, Uwa said SSK was deliberately built as an institution capable of outliving its founders through mentorship and succession planning.



“Both of them are transactional lawyers and I am a court-going lawyer. We wanted to build an institution that would outlive us, and so we felt that to build that institution, we had to mentor people who would subsequently take over from us. Working with them has been a very wonderful experience. We’ve had a very wonderful bond,” the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said.



The symposium brought together policymakers, legal practitioners, business leaders and other stakeholders to discuss strategies for strengthening Nigeria’s economic resilience and enhancing its attractiveness as an investment destination amid growing global economic uncertainty.