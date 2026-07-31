Oando CLO Urges Lawyers to Combine Business Acumen, Legal Expertise

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Group Chief Legal Officer of Oando Plc, Efuntomi Akpeneye, has charged aspiring lawyers, particularly women seeking careers in the corporate world, to develop a strong understanding of business alongside legal expertise, stressing that the most effective legal advisers are those who can deliver commercially viable solutions.

Akpeneye gave the advice while speaking as a panellist at the 2026 Law Ladies’ Day hosted by the University of Lagos during a session themed: “Mastering the Matrix: Strategies for Women Rising in Corporate Spaces.”

The event brought together accomplished female professionals from the legal, financial and corporate sectors to share practical insights on career advancement, leadership and navigating the corporate environment.

Addressing participants, Akpeneye emphasised that professional credibility begins long before stepping into boardrooms or negotiations, arguing that preparation remains the cornerstone of effective leadership and decision making.

She explained that today’s corporate lawyers must move beyond the traditional role of interpreting legal provisions to becoming trusted advisers capable of aligning legal guidance with business realities.

“As a corporate lawyer, you’re not just a legal adviser, you’re a business partner. Businesses exist to achieve their objectives, and our role is to provide practical solutions within the framework of the law,” she stated.

Drawing from her experience in the energy industry, Akpeneye recalled visiting offshore production facilities and operational sites to gain first hand knowledge of the business, noting that understanding technical operations enabled her to offer more practical legal advice and build stronger relationships with multidisciplinary teams.

According to her, legal professionals who understand the commercial and operational dimensions of the businesses they support are better equipped to anticipate risks, facilitate transactions and contribute meaningfully to strategic decision making.

Speaking on negotiations, Akpeneye advised participants to focus on creating value for all parties rather than merely securing favourable terms for one side.

“You can’t win every negotiation. If the other party doesn’t feel they’ve gained something too, you may think you’ve won, but you’ve probably negotiated an agreement that won’t work in the long term,” she said.

She also underscored the importance of integrity in professional practice, encouraging young lawyers to prioritise accuracy and sound judgement over speed when providing legal advice.

“If you don’t know the answer, say so. Take the time to verify the facts and come back with the right advice, because business decisions are made based on the guidance you provide,” she added.

Other panellists echoed similar sentiments, urging participants to remain committed to excellence, diligence and continuous self development throughout their careers.

Founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), Amina Oyagbola, encouraged the students to seize every opportunity for growth, stressing that consistent hard work and dependability ultimately distinguish exceptional professionals.

“If you are a star, a star cannot be hidden. It will shine through by dint of your hard work, your preparation, your diligence and your dependability,” Oyagbola said.

Similarly, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications at UBA Group, Alero Ladipo, urged participants to strive for excellence in every assignment.

“In whatever you do, do it excellently. People are always watching, and excellence never goes unnoticed,” she remarked.

Other speakers at the event included Seyi Bella, Partner at Banwo & Ighodalo; Folashade Oluyadi, Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP; Adenike Oluwafemi, Principal Partner at Cedrus Chambers; and Ariyike Akinbobola, Head of Corporate Communications and Sustainability at NTEL. The session was moderated by Temitayo Ajisafe of Palmer and Partners.