NSC Consolidates Partnership with Puma for Team Nigeria

The National Sports Commission (NSC) and sportswear giants, PUMA are set to consolidate on a long-term collaboration following Team Nigeria’s heartwarming performance at the ongoing 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Speaking at a media briefing at Team Nigeria PUMA Afrobeat House here in Glasgow on Wednesday night, Director General of the NSC, Hon. Bukola Olopade, said that the experience the Commission has had with PUMA as Team Nigeria’s official kit sponsors for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, has been very positive and progressive and that the Commission is ready for a long-term partnership with them.

The DG said the impressive pre-tournament preparations that Team Nigeria athletes enjoyed heading for the Games wouldn’t have been very impressive if not for partners like PUMA.

“For us at the NSC, our intentions were deliberate from when we took over. And looking at the entire gamut of sports, the President of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, had given us the mandate to create an ecosystem that is driven by the economies of sports.

“And we are happy to have PUMA by our side who believed in us and together we can even achieve more for Nigeria ahead of other major international competitions like the Olympic Games”.

The DG also revealed that the Commission under the Chairman of Malam Shehu Dikko and himself will not rest on the accolades coming from the Glasgow Games in terms of athletes welfare and team preparations.

” We are determined to create legacies at the Commission and that process started with the excellent work done by the likes of Dr Amos Adamu, Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye and Alhassan Yakmut who served as Director Generals of the NSC in the past”.

“This Games has been very smooth because of the excellent welfare package we put in place for the athletes, where we have taken care of all their allowances, bonuses and rewards without much delays and this is just the beginning of bigger things to come ahead of the Olympic Games”.

Meanwhile, Ayo Amusan, the CEO PRL which is the official Partners of PUMA in Nigeria, said the sportswear company has been excited by the strength of this collaboration with Team Nigeria and is looking forward to what the future may hold for both brands

In a similar vein, Head of Team Sport at PUMA, Bastien De Toledo said this is the beginning of a journey and Puma is very positive about the future of Nigerian sports under the current NSC leadership.