Aisha Falode Drums Support for Super Falcons, Insists they Can Overcome Setback

Executive Committee Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Aisha Falode, has thrown her weight behind the Super Falcons to overcome their initial setback against Malawi in the defence of the Women Africa Cup of Nations.

The 10-time African champions lost their opening group match of the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco 2-3 to Malawi.

But Ms. Falode who also doubles as a FIFA Media Committee member, insisted yesterday that the Super Falcons will overcome the setback and go ahead to make Nigeria proud again.

“The Super Falcons have earned the trust, admiration, and unwavering respect of Nigerians through decades of excellence, resilience, and an enduring commitment to our nation’s colours.

“They are champions not only because of the trophies they have won, but because of the character, courage, and determination they have consistently displayed every time they step onto the pitch in service of Nigeria,” began Falode.

She insisted that the result against Malawi was undoubtedly disappointing.

“It was not the outcome the team worked tirelessly for, nor the result millions of Nigerians had hoped to celebrate. But I can say with confidence that no one feels that disappointment more deeply than the players and the technical crew. They understand the weight of the green and white jersey, and they carry the hopes of an entire nation with immense pride and responsibility.”

The NFF board member pleaded with Nigerians not to write the team off just yet. “One result does not diminish the quality of this team, the purpose that brought them to Morocco, or the belief of a nation that has stood firmly behind them.

“They came into this championship focused, committed, and determined to achieve two important objectives: securing Nigeria’s qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup and reclaiming the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title for a record-extending eleventh time.”

She stressed that the “journey of every great champion is marked by moments of adversity. What defines champion is not the absence of setbacks but the strength of their response.

“Throughout their illustrious history, the Super Falcons have shown an extraordinary ability to rise after disappointment, respond with courage, and remind the world why they remain the benchmark of women’s football in Africa. I have every confidence that this generation will do the same,” she concluded.