Leemon Ikpea Lauds Tinubu on Creation of New Military Divisions, Proposed Pay Rise

• Says FG’s move will hasten onslaught against terrorism, other crimes

•Highlights transparency of NUPRC’s oil bid round, commends tax reforms

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Business leader and Founder/Executive Chairman/CEO of Lee Engineering and Allied Companies, Dr. Leemon Ikpea, CON, yesterday commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the creation of new military divisions and the proposed upward review of the remuneration of personnel of the Nigerian Armed Forces, saying the bold steps would strengthen national security and improve the welfare of troops.

The founder of Lee Group of Companies, said the federal government’s decision reflected a growing commitment to confronting terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes through improved military capacity and better welfare for personnel serving on the frontlines.

In a statement in Abuja, Ikpea stressed that the establishment of additional military divisions would enhance operational effectiveness, improve response time to security threats and enable the armed forces to better secure vulnerable communities across the country.

“The decision to expand the military’s operational structure demonstrates President Tinubu’s strategic thinking at a time when Nigeria requires stronger coordination in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminality. It will improve command efficiency and bring security operations closer to areas where they are most needed,” Ikpea stated.

He further noted that the proposed salary increase for military personnel by the federal government would boost morale, reward sacrifice and encourage greater professionalism among officers and men of the armed forces.

“Our military personnel continue to make enormous sacrifices in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national unity. Improving their welfare is not merely an expenditure; it is an investment in national security. A motivated military is better positioned to deliver decisive results against criminal elements threatening peace and economic activities,” he said.

Besides, Ikpea applauded the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) for conducting the most transparent oil licensing exercises in the country’s history, highlighting the president’s role in allowing a credible process.

He said the recently concluded 2025 oil bid round demonstrated that Nigeria was making significant progress in entrenching transparency, fairness and investor confidence in the upstream petroleum sector.

“The transparent conduct of the licensing round sends a strong signal to global investors that Nigeria is committed to international best practices. Such credibility is essential to attracting the long-term investments needed to increase crude oil production, expand reserves and generate greater revenue for the country,” he stated.

Ikpea also welcomed Tinubu’s tax reforms, arguing that a more efficient and transparent tax administration framework would improve government revenues while creating a more predictable business environment.

According to the statement, sustainable economic growth requires policies that widen the tax net without discouraging investment, while ensuring that businesses operate within a fair and transparent regulatory system.

“The ongoing tax reforms have the potential to improve fiscal sustainability, reduce leakages and strengthen investor confidence. When implemented consistently alongside broader economic reforms, they will contribute significantly to Nigeria’s long-term economic competitiveness,” he added.

Ikpea acknowledged the continued collaboration between government and the private sector in sustaining ongoing reforms, expressing optimism that improved security, enhanced regulatory transparency and sound fiscal policies would accelerate economic growth, attract fresh investment and position Nigeria as one of Africa’s leading investment destinations.

The Tinubu administration recently approved the establishment of additional military divisions as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve operational effectiveness in the fight against terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes.

Also, the NUPRC recently concluded the commercial bid conference for the 2026 licensing round, a process widely regarded by industry stakeholders as one of the most transparent in recent years.