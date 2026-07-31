How Akwa Ibom’s Governance and Security Model Earned Four Continental Honours in The Gambia 

At the 19th Security Watch Africa Conference and Awards held in Banjul, The Gambia, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State was named African Leader in People-Centric Governance in 2025 while CP Baba Mohammed Azare received the Best Anti-Crime Bursting Police Chief in West & Central Africa in 2025; CSP Besta Sini John was honoured as the Best Close Protection Police Officer in West & Central Africa in 2025, and the Akwa Ibom State Police Command was recognised as the Most Proactive Police Command in Nigeria in 2025. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that having emerged as the biggest winners of the night with four prestigious honours, it underscored the state’s growing reputation for people-centred governance, development and effective security management

When the curtains fell on the 19th Security Watch Africa Conference and Awards at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Centre in Banjul, The Gambia, on July 23, 2026, one Nigerian state stood head and shoulders above the rest.

Akwa Ibom State emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night, carting away four prestigious awards that reflected not just recognition, but a validation of a governance philosophy built around security, development and people-centred leadership.

The state’s impressive showing sparked conversations among delegates from across Africa. Many wondered what had set Akwa Ibom apart to deserve such sweeping recognition.

However, the answer unfolded during the keynote address delivered on behalf of Governor Pastor Umo Eno by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Akon Etim Eyakenyi, whose presentation highlighted the administration’s governance model and the deliberate policies driving the state’s transformation.

The awards recognised Governor Pastor Umo Eno as the African Leader in People-Centric Governance in 2025; Commissioner of Police Baba Mohammed Azare as the Best Anti-Crime Bursting Police Chief in West and Central Africa in 2025; Chief Superintendent of Police Besta Sini John as the Best Close Protection Police Officer in West and Central Africa in 2025; and the Akwa Ibom State Police Command as the Most Proactive Police Command in Nigeria in 2025.

Governance Rooted in Service to the People

Representing the governor, Dr. Eyakenyi conveyed greetings from the government and people of Akwa Ibom State, describing the state as peaceful, enterprising, hospitable and rich in both natural and human resources.

Governor Eno, in his address, thanked Security Watch Africa, particularly its International Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, for sustaining a continental platform that brings security issues to the forefront while assembling policymakers and experts to develop practical solutions.

Expressing appreciation for receiving the African Leader in People-Centric Governance award, the governor explained that governance, in its simplest form, is about improving the lives of citizens through service delivery, sustainable development and shared prosperity.

Drawing from definitions by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the World Bank, he argued that governance must go beyond administration to ensuring that citizens enjoy improved material well-being in an environment where the rule of law prevails.

Security as the Foundation for Development

A recurring theme throughout the keynote was that meaningful development cannot thrive without security.

Governor Eno acknowledged Nigeria’s security challenges but stressed that they were not unique to the country. He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Armed Forces, other security agencies and the Honourable Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd), OFR, for the ongoing efforts to tackle insecurity across the country.

According to him, every nation has encountered security challenges during its development journey, and Nigeria remains an attractive destination for investment because of its large market, skilled workforce, political stability and growing technological capacity.

The governor maintained that citizens also have responsibilities under the social contract by serving as the eyes and ears of security agencies, reporting suspicious activities and supporting efforts to maintain peace.

The ARISE Agenda Driving Transformation

The keynote also provided insight into the administration’s ARISE Agenda, the blueprint upon which Governor Eno campaigned and has continued to implement since assuming office in 2023.

The ARISE Agenda focuses on Agricultural Revolution, Rural Development, Infrastructural Maintenance and Advancement, Security Management and Education.

In agriculture, the administration has promoted food production through renewed farming initiatives, established the Ibom Model Farm as an integrated agricultural and tourism facility, and launched the Tree Crop Revolution to restore Akwa Ibom’s leadership in palm oil production.

Infrastructure development has also featured prominently, with over 1,346 kilometres of roads and bridges constructed, significantly expanding the state’s transportation network.

In healthcare, the government unveiled the 350-bed Ibom International Hospital with specialised oncology services while constructing model primary healthcare centres across the state.

Complementing these investments is a medical insurance scheme that has enrolled more than 300,000 residents, particularly vulnerable citizens.

Education has equally received strategic investments, especially in technology-driven learning.

Tourism, Aviation and Investment Opportunities

Governor Eno highlighted tourism as another pillar of economic diversification. He disclosed that President Tinubu is expected to commission the ARISE Palm Resort later this year, describing it as arguably Nigeria’s finest family-themed resort.

The state is also constructing an International Convention Centre and upgrading the Ibom International Hotel to complement existing hospitality assets, including Four Points by Sheraton and Ibom Hotels and Golf Resort.

The governor also showcased Ibom Air as what he described as Nigeria’s best airline, operating from the modern Victor Attah International Airport, which has commenced commercial flights to Accra, Ghana, with plans to include Banjul in its growing network.

He further reaffirmed the government’s commitment to developing the Ibom Deep Seaport while inviting investors to partner with the state through the Akwa Ibom State Investment Corporation (AKICORP).

From roads and aviation to maritime infrastructure, he said Akwa Ibom is positioning itself as a regional investment destination.

People-centred Programmes Beyond Infrastructure

Beyond physical infrastructure, Governor Eno pointed to initiatives aimed directly at improving the welfare of vulnerable citizens.

Among them is the construction of more than 455 Compassionate Homes powered by solar energy for indigent residents, alongside the provision of ₦500,000 living allowances for beneficiaries. According to him, such interventions demonstrate that governance must remain centred on improving people’s lives rather than merely executing projects.

Building a Robust Security Architecture

Explaining why Akwa Ibom continues to enjoy a reputation as one of Nigeria’s safest states, the governor outlined several security reforms undertaken since assuming office.

One of his earliest decisions was establishing a stand-alone Ministry of Internal Security and Waterways headed by retired Brigadier General Koko Essien.

Working closely with conventional security agencies, the state has adopted both kinetic and non-kinetic approaches to addressing security threats.

Among the innovations is the Ibom Community Watch, a vigilante structure that gathers intelligence from rural communities for security agencies.

The government has also integrated all 2,272 gazetted village youth presidents into the state’s security architecture after proper profiling, with plans for specialised training by mainstream security agencies.

Perhaps the administration’s most ambitious security project is the ongoing construction of a Security Command and Control Centre designed to gather, process and coordinate intelligence across the state using technology-driven surveillance systems.

Governor Eno also reiterated his support for the establishment of state police, arguing that locally recruited personnel possess a better understanding of their operating environment.

Recognition Earned Through Performance

As delegates reflected on the evening’s honours, the significance of Akwa Ibom’s four awards became increasingly evident.

The recognition of Governor Eno for people-centred governance aligned with the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure, healthcare, agriculture, tourism, social welfare and investment promotion.

Likewise, the honours bestowed on Commissioner of Police Baba Mohammed Azare, CSP Besta Sini John and the Akwa Ibom State Police Command underscored the strong collaboration between the state government and security agencies in maintaining peace and public safety.

Far from being isolated accolades, the awards reflected a governance model that places security at the heart of development while ensuring that economic growth translates into tangible benefits for citizens.

In Banjul, Akwa Ibom did not simply receive awards. It presented itself as a state seeking to demonstrate that people-centred governance, backed by strategic investments and a robust security framework, can create an environment where citizens, businesses and investors alike can live, work and thrive. On this, Hon. Aniekan Umanah, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information, who was part of the delegation, firmly agrees.