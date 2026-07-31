House C’ttee to Help NDPHC Resolve Ikot Abasi 330kV Project Funding

• Electricity investments must not go to waste, says Kuye

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The House of Representatives Committee on Public Assets has pledged to work with the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to resolve funding constraints and lingering community issues delaying the completion of the 330kV double circuit Ikot Ekpene–Ikot Abasi transmission line project.

The commitment followed an oversight visit by the committee to the project site, where lawmakers inspected the level of work completed and held discussions with officials of the NDPHC, the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor, Anita Energy, as well as leaders of the host communities.

A statement issued in Abuja by the Head, Corporate Communication and External Relations at NDPHC, Nazo Agim, stated that the committee was led by its Chairman, Hon. Ademorin Kuye, and included Hon. Tunji Akinosi, Hon. Jaafaru Yakubu as well as Hon. Patrick Umoh.

Kuye explained that the visit formed part of the committee’s ongoing investigation into abandoned federal government assets and projects aimed at ensuring that public investments are not wasted.

He noted that the transmission project was identified as one of several critical infrastructure projects requiring urgent intervention to boost electricity supply and stimulate economic development.

“In the course of our investigation into government assets and projects, we observed that some have been abandoned over the years despite the huge investments committed to them. We felt those investments should not go to waste, so we decided to identify projects that can be resuscitated and understand what led to their abandonment,” he said.

According to him, both the NDPHC and the contractor have expressed commitment to completing the project once the outstanding challenges, particularly funding and community-related issues, are addressed.

“We realised that there is an intention on the part of NDPHC to continue with the project. We also found that the contractor is willing to return to site and complete the work. This is a very important project not only for the host communities but also for the economy of the state and the country,” Kuye stated.

He stressed that completing the transmission line would strengthen electricity infrastructure, improve power supply to businesses and households, support economic activities, enhance security and accelerate socio-economic development in Akwa Ibom State and neighbouring areas.

Kuye also commended members of the host communities for safeguarding materials at the project site despite the prolonged suspension of work.

“We were told that the materials needed to complete the project are already on ground, and we wanted to verify that ourselves. Honestly, I must commend the people of the community for the way they have secured these assets. The wires, towers and other materials have been protected, which shows a high level of cooperation and commitment to seeing the project completed,” he said.

The lawmaker urged the NDPHC to expedite payment of outstanding compensation to affected landowners to facilitate the contractor’s return to site.

“We want to implore NDPHC that everything necessary should be done, particularly the payment of the outstanding compensation. Some payments have already been made, but the balance should be settled so that the community can allow the contractor to return to site and complete the project,” he added.

He assured residents that the National Assembly would work closely with the federal, state and local governments to remove all impediments delaying the project.

“We are doing everything humanly possible to ensure that this project is completed. We will synergise with the federal government, the state government and the local government to ensure this project is delivered for the benefit of the community,” Kuye said.

Earlier, the Village Head of Adiasim Ikot in Essien Udim Local Government Area, Chief Joseph Gall Udo, lamented that work on the project had been abandoned for more than six years.

He appealed to the federal government and the NDPHC to settle outstanding compensation claims and address other issues preventing completion of the transmission line.

“We want the contractor to return to site because the project will benefit our people. We have made sure that the equipment and other materials left behind by the contractor are protected,” he said.