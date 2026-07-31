Gavi Approves $500 million for Vaccines, PHCs in Nigeria

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





Nigeria has secured nearly US$500 million from Gavi, as the vaccine alliance’s support for vaccines and primary healthcare for the country over the 2026–2030 period.

The move followed high-level discussions between Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, and Gavi Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sania Nishtar, in Abuja.

The funding, approved under the Gavi 6.0 programme, will support Nigeria’s efforts to accelerate routine immunisation, sustain polio eradication, expand HPV vaccination, strengthen primary healthcare services, and improve long-term vaccine financing.

Speaking during the meeting, Pate said Nigeria was strengthening its partnership with Gavi to accelerate immunisation, expand primary healthcare services, and ensure sustainable financing for vaccines.

He welcomed Gavi’s country-focused reforms, including the introduction of a predictable five-year funding envelope.

Pate said the US$500 million allocation will enable Nigeria to plan more effectively and deliver life-saving vaccines to more children and vulnerable populations.

The minister also revealed that quarterly visits to primary healthcare centres had increased from about 10 million in 2023 to more than 45 million, reflecting significant progress in revitalising the country’s primary healthcare system.

Pate welcomed the announcement of a US$600 million pledge by the United States government to Gavi, describing it as a strong endorsement of the alliance’s leadership and the global value of vaccines.

He also commended Nishtar for prioritising Nigeria and praised the closer coordination among Gavi, World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, World Bank, Gates Foundation, and other development partners, describing it as a model that has improved efficiency and aligned support with Nigeria’s health sector reforms.

The minister expressed appreciation to Gavi and its partners for their continued technical and financial support, while calling on state governments to invest more in healthcare and immunisation to complement federal efforts.