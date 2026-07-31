DTN@100 Heroes Awards Announces 29 Winners, Opens Public Voting for Financial Innovation, National Development and Sustainability Honours

The Organising Council of the Daily Times Nigeria Centenary (DTN@100) Heroes Awards has announced the winners in 29 award categories, following the successful conclusion of a nationwide public voting process that attracted thousands of verified votes from Nigerians across the country and the diaspora.

The awards, one of the flagship initiatives marking the centenary celebration of Daily Times Nigeria, recognise exceptional individuals, institutions and organisations whose leadership, innovation and enduring contributions have shaped Nigeria’s political, economic, social and corporate development.

Announcing the winners, Chairman of the DTN@100 Organising Council, Bolaji Okusaga, described the overwhelming public participation as a testament to Nigerians’ desire to celebrate excellence, integrity and transformational leadership.

“The DTN@100 Heroes Awards were conceived not merely to recognise achievement, but to celebrate individuals and institutions whose leadership has created lasting value for Nigeria and a critical pipeline to select states,organizations and individuals to be featured in the NIGERIA GRAND BOOK(NATIONAL SOUVENIR) The quality of nominations, the scale of public participation and the credibility of the voting process reaffirm that Nigerians are eager to honour excellence wherever it is found,” he said.

He added that the awards represent one of the defining legacies of the Daily Times centenary celebration. “For one hundred years, Daily Times has chronicled Nigeria’s history and celebrated the people shaping its future. The DTN@100 Heroes Awards continue that legacy by spotlighting individuals and institutions whose vision, courage and impact have advanced national development and inspired generations. This year’s honourees embody the excellence, resilience and transformative leadership that continue to move Nigeria forward.”

Among the headline honourees, Mr. Jim Ovia, CON, Founder and Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, was honoured with the Change Maker of the Century Award in recognition of his transformational contributions to Nigeria’s financial services sector and national development. Mrs. Folorunsho Alakija received the prestigious Life and Legacy Award for her enduring impact on entrepreneurship, philanthropy and nation-building.

Also honoured was Senator George Akume, CON, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who received the Public Impact Person of the Decade Award for his distinguished record of public service and national leadership.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, CON, CGH, Former President of the African Development Bank, received the Global Impact Award, while Alhaji Aliko Dangote, GCON, was recognised as Business Icon of the Century. Dame Dr. Adaora Umeoji, OON, emerged Person of the Year.

In the political and legislative categories, Senator Hope Uzodinma, CON, Governor of Imo State, was recognised as Governor of the Decade, while Alhaji Mohammed Umar Bago emerged Governor of the Year. Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda was named Politician of the Year.

Within the National Assembly, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, CFR, won the Lawmaker of the Year (House of Representatives) award, while Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada received the Lawmaker of the Year (Senate) honour.

At the federal executive level, Barrister Festus Keyamo, SAN, was honoured as Minister of the Decade in recognition of his enduring contributions to public service and national development. Barrister Nyesom Wike, CON, emerged Impactful Minister of the Year for his leadership and delivery of high-impact infrastructure and governance initiatives, while Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo received the Transformative Minister of the Year award for his bold reforms, innovative leadership and transformative efforts in driving institutional renewal, service delivery and public sector transformation.

The Outstanding Governor Awards, presented across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, were won by Dr. Dauda Lawal (North West), Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON (North East), Engr. Abdullahi Audu Sule (North Central), Mr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah (South East), His Excellency, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno (South South) and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, CON (South West).

Traditional leadership was also recognised, with His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, CFR, receiving the Community Impact Award for his outstanding contributions to community development, cultural preservation and national cohesion.

In the corporate category, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) was honoured as the Energy Company of the Decade in recognition of its transformative contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector, notably the successful delivery of the Otakikpo Onshore Crude Oil Export Terminal in record time, alongside the execution of strategic projects that have strengthened indigenous capacity and expanded the nation’s energy infrastructure. Emadeb Energy Group was named Energy Company of the Year for its sustained investments, operational excellence and significant contributions across the upstream, midstream, downstream and power sectors, reinforcing energy security, driving industrial growth and supporting Nigeria’s economic development. MTN Nigeria Communications Plc received the Digital Company of the Decade award.

The Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) emerged Transformative Project of the Year in recognition of its pioneering role in modernising Nigeria’s trade ecosystem through the indigenous B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, a landmark innovation that is transforming customs administration, facilitating seamless trade and positioning Nigeria’s digital trade model for replication across Africa. The Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), on the other hand, was recognised as Government Agency of the Year.

Other notable winners include Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen of NigComSat, who received the Enterprise Award; Alhaji Bashir Adeniyi, MFR, Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, honoured as Public Officer of the Year; and the National Council on Climate Change (NCCC), which received the Climate Responsibility Award.

Meanwhile, the Organising Council announced that public voting remains open for three additional categories—the Financial Innovation Award, National Development Award and Sustainability Award— which commenced at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2026, and close at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2026.

The nominees for the Financial Innovation Award are OPay, Moniepoint, Paystack, PiggyVest, Flutterwave and VBank. For the National Development Award, nominees include Dr. Olasupo Olusi (Bank of Industry), Dr. Tony Okpanachi (Development Bank of Nigeria), Mr. Charles Odii (SMEDAN) and Ms. Jennifer Adighije (Niger Delta Power Holding Company). The Sustainability Award features ACReSAL, Bank of Industry, Seplat Energy, Sahara Group, Unilever Nigeria and Sahara Holdings.

The Council further announced the close of nominations for the DTN@100 Trailblazer Award, with all successfully nominated individuals and organisations proceeding to a public voting phase. The ten nominees receiving the highest number of verified public votes will be inducted as DTN@100 Trailblazers.

According to Okusaga, the remaining voting categories provide Nigerians with another opportunity to shape the recognition of excellence. “These awards belong to Nigerians. Public participation is central to the credibility and integrity of the process, and we encourage Nigerians everywhere to continue participating by voting for individuals and organisations whose leadership, innovation and service are creating meaningful impact and helping to build a stronger nation.”

The DTN@100 Heroes Awards and Centenary Celebration will culminate in a grand public presentation on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at the THISDAY Dome, Abuja, where award recipients will be formally honoured and inducted into the Nigerian Book of Life—a commemorative publication recognising outstanding individuals and institutions whose leadership, innovation and enduring contributions have significantly shaped Nigeria’s development over the past century.

The Organising Council reaffirmed its commitment to a transparent, credible and merit-driven selection process, noting that while public voting remains a critical component of the awards, final outcomes in the remaining categories will be determined through a combination of verified public votes and the Council’s established evaluation framework.

Media Contact

Kingsley Ogbonna

DTN@100 Organising Council

Tel: 08067010576