Diverse Autocare  Launches Vehicle Maintenance Awareness Campaign

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

Diverse Autocare Centre, which was recently inaugurated by the Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas), has officially flagged off its Road Courtesy and Vehicle Maintenance Awareness Campaign, a public enlightenment initiative designed to promote safer roads, responsible driving, and a stronger culture of preventive vehicle maintenance among motorists.

The campaign was formally launched by the pioneer General Manager of Diverse Autocare Centre, Emmanuel Oboh, who called on motorists to embrace regular vehicle maintenance and demonstrate greater courtesy and patience on Nigerian roads.

According to Oboh, many road crashes and costly vehicle breakdowns can be prevented through routine inspections, early diagnosis of faults, and responsible driving habits.

“Every warning light on your dashboard is your vehicle asking for attention. Ignoring these signs today may result in expensive repairs tomorrow or even endanger lives. Road safety begins with a roadworthy vehicle and a courteous driver,” he stated.

The launch ceremony attracted representatives of private organisations, commercial transport operators, fleet owners, professional drivers, and individual vehicle owners, all of whom commended the initiative and pledged support for efforts aimed at improving road safety in Edo State and beyond.

As part of the campaign, the Centre unveiled its first public awareness message, reminding motorists not to ignore dashboard warning lights and encouraging them to carry out professional diagnostic checks before minor faults develop into major mechanical failures.

The company announced that new road safety and vehicle maintenance messages will be released every week across its social media platforms. “These messages will cover topics including: Preventive vehicle maintenance; Road courtesy and responsible driving; Safe driving practices; Vehicle diagnostics and warning signs; Tyre safety and braking systems; Fuel efficiency and engine care, and Seasonal vehicle maintenance tips,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, the management reaffirmed the company’s commitment to not only providing quality automotive services but also educating motorists on practices that reduce accidents, extend vehicle lifespan, and lower maintenance costs.

“Diverse Autocare Centre, therefore, encourages all motorists, transport companies, fleet operators, commercial drivers, and members of the public to follow its official social media pages, engage with the weekly educational content, and share the messages with family, friends, and colleagues.

“The company believes that together, through better vehicle maintenance and greater respect for one another on the road, safer roads can become a reality,” Oboh said.

He said Diverse Autocare Centre provides comprehensive automotive solutions, including diagnostics, vehicle servicing and repairs, wheel alignment, balancing, CNG conversion, and preventive maintenance for private, commercial, and corporate fleet vehicles.