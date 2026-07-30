  • Thursday, 30th July, 2026

US Moves Routine Visa Processing from Abuja to Lagos

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The United States(US) has announced that routine visa processing at its embassy in Abuja will be transferred to Lagos from August 1 as part of a broader restructuring of visa operations across Africa.

The move, unveiled by the US Department of State, will equally  affect 24 other African cities, with routine immigrant and non-immigrant visa services being consolidated into designated regional processing hubs. This is aimed at strengthening national security, ensuring more uniform screening and vetting procedures, and improving operational efficiency.

According to the new arrangement, applicants seeking routine US visa services from Abuja will now process their applications through the US Consulate General in Lagos. The Department of State said visa applicants in the affected locations must schedule appointments and pay visa application fees at their designated regional processing centres from August 1.

The new regional hubs include Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Dakar, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Kigali, Kampala, Abidjan, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Lomé, Luanda, Kinshasa, Monrovia, Yaoundé, Praia, Djibouti, Malabo and Port Louis. For instance, applicants in Benin Republic and Niger will now be processed in Lomé, Togo, while those in Mali will use the US mission in Dakar, Senegal.

According to the Department of State, the realignment follows a long-standing practice of consolidating visa operations into regional hubs and has already been implemented successfully in parts of Africa and Europe. 

It stressed that the change would not affect the operations of US embassies and consulates in the affected countries, which will continue to provide other consular services.

The department explained  that the restructuring aligns with the Donald Trump administration’s policy of strengthening border security while maintaining rigorous visa screening and adjudication standards.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.