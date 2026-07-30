Samsung, Globacom Showcase AI-Powered Galaxy Z Fold 8 Series

Sunday Ehigiator

Samsung Electronics in partnership with Globacom has hosted another edition of its Masterclass series in Lagos, giving customers, business partners, and technology enthusiasts a first-hand experience of the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphones.

The interactive event, held at Gloworld, Opebi in Lagos, showcased the latest Galaxy AI capabilities, enhanced productivity tools, and multitasking features of Samsung’s newest foldable devices, while highlighting exclusive pre-order benefits available to customers nationwide.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor, the smartphones offer faster performance, improved efficiency,y and advanced AI-powered functionality designed to enhance both productivity and entertainment.

Participants at the event expressed excitement over the initiative, commending Samsung and Globacom for creating an opportunity to experience the devices before they become widely available.

Speaking during the Masterclass, Samsung’s Product Manager, EIP & MNOs Business, Mr. Solomon Osibeluwo, praised Globacom for its continued partnership in bringing Samsung’s latest innovations closer to Nigerian consumers.

He said the Galaxy Z Fold8 features Samsung’s new passport-inspired design, making it slimmer, lighter and more portable than previous models.

According to him, the device’s brighter display, Vision Booster technology and anti-reflective screen deliver an enhanced viewing experience, while its Galaxy AI features enable users to communicate more efficiently, create content seamlessly and improve productivity.

“The combination of advanced hardware and intelligent software delivers a premium smartphone experience for both work and entertainment,” Osibeluwo said.

Also speaking, the Director of Gloworld, Mr. Mohamed Rabie, described the collaboration between Samsung and Globacom as one focused on delivering innovation and value to customers.

He noted that the long-standing partnership has consistently provided Nigerian subscribers with cutting-edge devices, exclusive connectivity benefits and premium customer experiences.

Rabie announced that customers can pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold8 at Gloworld outlets nationwide from July 22 to August 20.

He disclosed that every pre-order comes with 10GB of free Glo data monthly for six months, a Glo eSIM with a Premium Number, Samsung Care+, flexible payment options and additional benefits valued at up to ₦1 million.

According to him, the exclusive offers are designed to make Samsung’s premium foldable technology more accessible while rewarding customers with enhanced connectivity and after-sales support.

The organisers said the Masterclass reinforces the shared commitment of Samsung and Globacom to expanding access to premium mobile technology in Nigeria through innovative products, customer-focused initiatives and exclusive value-added offers.