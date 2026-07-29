Ijesa Digital Hub Trains 350 Youths, Unveils ₦5m Tech Scholarships to Boost Innovation

Funmi Ogundare

The Ijesa Digital Hub (IDH), a flagship initiative of the Ijesaland Global Alliance for Development (IGAD), has empowered over 350 young people with digital skills in just over two years, while unveiling ₦5 million worth of technology training scholarships as part of efforts to strengthen innovation, entrepreneurship and youth employment in Nigeria.

The scholarships, funded through a partnership between the Ijesa Development Council (IDC) IVETP Programme and IGAD, were presented at the maiden Ijesa tech conference held recently, in Iloko-Ijesa, Osun State, where 46 trainees also graduated in Software Development, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, UI/UX Design and Artificial Intelligence tools mastery.

The conference brought together traditional rulers, policymakers, educators, technology professionals, business leaders and development partners to explore how digital innovation can accelerate regional development and create opportunities for young Nigerians.

Addressing participants, Chairman of IGAD, Prince Abimbola Olashore, said the organisation’s investment in the Ijesa digital hub was driven by its conviction that human capital remains the foundation of sustainable development.

“The greatest investment any community can make is in its people. As the global economy becomes increasingly knowledge-driven, communities that invest in education, digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship will be best positioned to thrive. Through the Ijesa digital hub, we are not simply training young people, we are building the human capital, innovation capacity and leadership that will shape the future of Ijesaland and contribute meaningfully to Nigeria’s digital economy,” he said.

Established as a technology training centre, the hub has evolved into a broader innovation ecosystem focused on digital education, entrepreneurship, industry collaboration and talent development.

According to Olasore, “more than 200 participants have completed specialised technology training, while 112 graduates have undergone professional training in cybersecurity, software development, artificial intelligence, data analytics and UI/UX design. Several beneficiaries have secured internships, remote jobs, professional certifications and careers in the technology sector.”

Executive Director of the Ijesa Digital Hub, Dr. Cornelius Adewale, described technology as a vehicle for economic transformation rather than an end in itself.

“Technology is not the destination; it is the vehicle. Our mission is to build human capital that will create businesses, generate employment, solve local problems and compete globally. Every young person we empower today strengthens the innovation capacity and economic future of our community,” he said.

A major highlight of the conference was a panel discussion titled, ‘Igniting Innovation in Ijesaland and Beyond’, which featured technology and business experts discussing how innovation and entrepreneurship could unlock new economic opportunities for young Nigerians.

Cybersecurity expert and founder of CyberCode Limited, Mr. Tunji Igbalajobi, urged participants to move beyond consuming technology to creating innovative solutions.

Beyond professional training, the hub is nurturing innovation at the secondary school level through the Ijesa Tech Prize, which attracted 65 schools and over 130 students to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), creativity and problem-solving. Outstanding schools and students received awards and cash prizes during the conference.

The hub also runs the Ijesa digital citizenship programme, designed to equip young learners with responsible digital literacy skills, while its recently introduced Ijesa business directory connects more than 500 businesses, professionals and service providers to enhance commercial visibility and stimulate economic activity across the region.

Speaking at the scholarship presentation, IGAD Vice-President, Dr. Wale Alonge, said the collaboration between IGAD and the Ijesa Development Council demonstrated the power of partnerships in developing human capital.

“No single organisation can transform a community alone. What we are witnessing is the power of strategic collaboration, bringing together institutions, professionals and the diaspora to invest in young people who will shape the future of Ijesaland,” he stated.

Also speaking, Vice-President II of the council, Lady Modupe Ajayi Gbadebo, described the partnership as a model capable of accelerating human capital development and creating life-changing opportunities for young people across Ijesaland.