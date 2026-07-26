Soccer for Peace: MOP Stars FC Thrash Lucky Stars FC 6-1 in Friendly Match

In a bid to discover emerging talents in football and as well use the round leather game to promote peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, MOP Stars FC, an Abuja-based youngsters club, secured a whopping 6-0 win over Lucky Stars FC in a friendly match.

The two teams traded tackles at the MOP Arena, Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday,a contest that ended in favour of the Peace Boys.

In a post-match interview, President of MOP Stars FC Academy, Dr. Suleiman Adejoh, expressed gratitude for an injury-free match and described the partnership with Star Lady FC as a major milestone.

“We thank God for an injury-free match. Star Lady FC has shown that women also have an important role to play in developing football talents in Nigeria,” Adejoh said.

“We have scouted some of the players and we are going to sign them for five years. This partnership will continue because together we can develop more talents,” he said.

Adejoh encouraged more Nigerian women to establish football academies to create opportunities for talented youngsters across the country.

Also speaking, Chief of Staff to the Chairman of the Anambra Football Association (FA), Mr Ifeanyichukwu Ojukwu, described grassroots football as the foundation for producing future Nigerian football stars.

“This is the foundation of the great Siasias and Okochas. This is where you find them because grassroots football is where talents are discovered and nurtured,” he said.

Ojukwu, who represented Anambra (FA) Chairman, Gen.Chikelu Iloenyosi, commended Star Lady FC founder, Mrs. Nkiruka Duru, for bringing young footballers from Anambra to Abuja despite prevailing economic challenges.

“It is not easy to run a football academy in Nigeria today. For her to devote herself to developing young footballers deserves commendation,” he said.

He praised the standard of officiating and the performances of players from Anambra, expressing confidence that some would secure places through the scouting exercise.

“The boys came all the way from Anambra and they played very well. I believe some of them will stay back because they have shown great potential,” Ojukwu added.

He called on government and football stakeholders to provide greater support for private football academies through funding, equipment, regular competitions and improved welfare for young players.

“Some of these boys cannot afford football boots, transportation or even feeding. Stakeholders should encourage them because one person cannot carry the burden alone,” he said.

In his remarks, Managing Director of Artemis Care Foundation, Amb. Obinna Nwadiogbu, described MOP Stars FC as a platform committed to grooming young footballers into future professionals.

“MOP Stars Football Academy is a platform where young talented footballers are being groomed. Anyone with a gifted child should bring them here because tomorrow’s stars are developed from academies like this,” he said.

Nwadiogbu appealed to the Federal Government and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to strengthen support for private football academies across the country.

“Government should support private football academies with facilities and other assistance because this is how other countries develop world-class footballers,” he added.

The event also featured a partnership between MOP Stars Football Academy and Anambra-based Star Lady Football Club to scout and develop promising young footballers for greater opportunities.

Reacting to the development, founder of Star Lady Football Club, Mrs Nkiruka Duru, expressed delight over the selection of some of her players and pledged to sustain the partnership with MOP Stars Academy.

“I am so happy today that some of my players have been selected. We will continue to work together so that more children can pursue professional football careers,” she said.

Duru said she decided to partner with MOP Stars because of the academy’s passion for nurturing young talents and providing a pathway for players to achieve their dreams.

“I chose MOP Stars because I saw a man with vision and passion for developing our children. Together, we will help more young footballers realise their potential,” she added.