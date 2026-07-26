Tinubu Appoints Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart  SA On N’ Assembly Matters – House of Reps

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has appointed 40 year-old Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart as his Special Adviser on National Assembly Matters – House of Representatives.

He replaced Hon. Ibrahim Olanrewaju, who resigned early in the year to contest for an elective post in his home state.

The president, according to a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, expressed confidence that Olanrewaju-Smart will use his experience, intellect and commitment to strengthening legislative coordination and relations between the Presidency, MDAs and the House of Representatives.

The latest appointment is with immediate effect.

Olanrewaju-Smart, an accomplished scholar and public policy expert, holds a PhD in Educational Management from Lead City University and a Master’s in Public Administration from Harvard University.

He is an Edward Mason Fellow in Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. The policy expert was also a LEAPS Fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and holds a professional diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Public Relations. He was a Policy Fellow at Quantum Alliance AI, USA, focusing on AI and Civic Tech.

His National Assembly career spans Research and Media Assistant to the Minority/Majority Leader, House of Representatives (7th–8th Assemblies), to Special Adviser, Deputy Chief of Staff, and ultimately the Chief of Staff to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 9th and 10th Assemblies.

Olanrewaju-Smart later joined the Presidency in October 2023 as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Intergovernmental Affairs, a position he held until this new appointment.

His public policy research portfolio includes work on several landmark legislations, such as the Interest-Free Student Loan Act, among others.