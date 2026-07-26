Oyagbola Seeks 35% Female Representation in Leadership, Workplace Reforms As WISCAR Stream 16 Mentees Graduate

Funmi Ogundare

Founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), Amina Oyagbola, weekend, called for the institutionalisation of a minimum of 35 per cent female representation in both the public and private sectors, alongside workplace reforms that support working women, as part of efforts to promote gender inclusion and accelerate national development.

Speaking at the Win-with-WISCAR WIN one and WIN two stream 16 mentees graduation ceremony in Lagos, Oyagbola disclosed that WISCAR had joined forces with other leading women-focused organisations to form the women in leadership coalition, a platform aimed at strengthening advocacy for greater female participation in leadership and policy reforms.

According to her, the coalition, which comprises WISCAR, WILAN, WIMBIZ and the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, is championing policies that will guarantee increased women’s representation in leadership positions as well as labour reforms that address the care economy.

She said the coalition was advocating enhanced maternity and paternity leave policies, stressing that such benefits should be institutionalised rather than treated as privileges.

“These are not things women should have to beg for. They should be given, so women can effectively balance family responsibilities while contributing meaningfully to the workplace, society and nation-building,” she said.

Oyagbola urged the graduating mentees to embrace leadership beyond titles or positions, noting that true leadership is measured by influence, character, courage and service.

Drawing inspiration from the late South African anti-apartheid icon, Nelson Mandela, she said transformational leadership does not depend on official positions or resources but on the ability to inspire change.

She challenged the graduates to reject mediocrity and pursue excellence, integrity and lasting impact in their personal and professional lives.

“Choose significance over success. Whenever doubt whispers that your dreams are too ambitious, remember WISCAR and remember that extraordinary things are achieved by ordinary people who prepare, persevere and act with courage,” she said.

Oyagbola further encouraged the women to focus on the legacy they would leave rather than the careers they hoped to build.

She urged them to ask themselves whose lives would be positively impacted by their leadership, what institutions they would strengthen through service and what kind of nation they would help build.

She also encouraged the graduands to give back by mentoring and sponsoring other women as they progress in their careers.

“As you gain knowledge, share it generously. As you achieve success, become someone else’s sponsor, mentor and advocate. That is how movements are built, institutions are strengthened and nations are transformed,” she said.

In her remarks, a member of the Advisory Board of WISCAR and a mentor, Funke Amobi, reaffirmed her commitment to equipping women with the skills, mentorship and professional networks needed to advance their careers and assume leadership roles.

She described the graduation as a significant milestone, saying it reflected the organisation’s sustained efforts to empower women through structured mentoring, learning and leadership development.

According to her, the latest cohort successfully completed a three-month mentoring cycle that combined structured learning, self-reflection, professional development and career planning.

She explained that graduation was earned after participants met the programme’s minimum requirement of completing at least 80 per cent of all scheduled activities.

Amobi, who is the Executive Director Operations, Stanbic IBTC, noted that the programme’s structured framework, which she described as WISCAR’s flagship initiative, was designed to prepare women to achieve their career aspirations by exposing them to measurable goals, mentorship and continuous professional guidance.

She said the graduates had developed stronger professional competencies, expanded their networks and embraced new perspectives that would position them for career progression.

“They are not the same set of people that joined us during the induction. They have strengthened important competencies, built solid professional networks and demonstrated the discipline required to accelerate their careers,” she said.

The advisory board member urged the graduates to continue nurturing the relationships established during the programme, stressing that networking remained a critical tool for career advancement.

“You never know if the next person sitting beside you may hold the key to your next career dream. Bring the very best version of yourself to every opportunity,” she advised.

She also applauded the programme’s mentors, faculty members, volunteers and partners for their commitment, noting that their willingness to share their expertise and professional experience had been instrumental to the programme’s success.

According to her, WISCAR’s mentors freely dedicate their time and resources to supporting the development of emerging female leaders without financial compensation.

Amobi further encouraged the graduands to see the ceremony not as the end of the mentoring journey but the beginning of greater achievements.

“You are the leaders of today, not the leaders of tomorrow. We are proud of what you have accomplished and look forward to celebrating your future successes,” she added.

She also acknowledged WISCAR founder, Oyagbola, members of the advisory board, faculty and mentees for their contributions to the organisation’s mission of advancing women’s leadership and career development.

The valedictorian, Queen Ann Olabosipo Ifekoya, charged fellow graduates to use their leadership positions to create opportunities for others, stressing that true leadership is measured not by titles but by influence, courage and service.

She stated that the programme had equipped participants with a mandate to lead with purpose, integrity and compassion, rather than simply advancing their personal careers.

“The boardroom needs our voices. Our communities need our compassion. Our institutions need our integrity. Our nation needs leaders who choose purpose over comfort and service over self-interest,” she said.

The event also celebrated mentors whose guidance and support significantly shaped the leadership journey of the mentees.