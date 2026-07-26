DHQ: Military Sustains Nationwide Offensive, Records Fresh Security Gains

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) intensified their nationwide offensive against terrorism, kidnapping, banditry, militancy and crude oil theft between July 17 and 23, 2026, recording significant operational successes across all theatres.

The military also stressed that troops sustained pressure on criminal networks and strengthened the security of strategic national assets.

According to a statement by Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, the latest operational outcomes reflected the military’s coordinated approach to tackling the country’s diverse security threats through intelligence-led operations, offensive raids and multi-agency collaboration.

According to him, the operations resulted in the neutralisation of terrorists and other criminal elements, the arrest of collaborators and logistics suppliers, the rescue of kidnapped victims and the recovery of arms, ammunition and logistics intended for insurgents, kidnappers, oil thieves and other criminal groups.

He added that the troops also secured strategic national corridors, including major road and rail networks, to guarantee the safe movement of people, goods and services.

In the North-east, troops of Operation Hadin Kai recorded some of the week’s most notable successes against Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

Among the major breakthroughs was the foiling of an attempted infiltration of the University of Maiduguri, the reinforcement of security around the institution, the rescue of several kidnapped women and children, and the arrest of suspected logistics suppliers, collaborators and a foreign terrorist fighter.

Operation Fansan Yamma also sustained momentum in the North-west, where troops arrested terrorist collaborators accused of providing logistics, intelligence and ransom support to criminal groups.

Security forces repelled attacks in Kaduna and Zamfara States and rescued 11 abducted passengers after terrorists barricaded the Gummi-Sokoto Road, while efforts to rescue the remaining victims continue.

Across the North-central, troops under Operations Savannah Shield, Enduring Peace and Whirl Stroke intensified operations against kidnappers, militias and other armed criminals in Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa and Taraba States.

The operations led to the rescue of kidnap victims, the neutralisation and arrest of several suspects, and the recovery of weapons during joint operations with local vigilantes and other security agencies.

In the Niger Delta, Operation Delta Safe sustained pressure on crude oil thieves by dismantling illegal refining sites and bunkering camps in Rivers State.

Troops recovered stolen crude oil, illegally refined petroleum products and equipment used for illicit refining, while several suspects linked to oil theft and pipeline vandalism were arrested. Similar joint operations in Edo State also led to the arrest of suspected kidnappers, arms suppliers and gun runners.

Meanwhile, in the South-east, Operation Udo Ka targeted criminal networks linked to IPOB/ESN, arresting suspects in Enugu State and recovering rifles and ammunition from a forest hideout believed to have been used for kidnapping and attacks on security personnel.

Major General Onoja said the operational successes demonstrated the Armed Forces’ continued commitment to dismantling terrorist leadership, disrupting criminal logistics networks and restoring security across the country’s various theatres of operation through sustained, intelligence-driven and multi-agency operations.