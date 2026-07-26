Parents, Pupils, Others Celebrate Mountain Top Schools Anniversary in Abuja

Parents, pupils and other stakeholders, including the management and staff of Mountain Top Schools, a model Christian school for basic education in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have celebrated its 2nd year anniversary.

The graduation, award-giving and End-of-Session Party to mark the 2nd year anniversary was held at the Gwarimpa premises of the school on Thursday in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme: “Child Education and National Development,” Mrs Rosemary Onoja, chairperson of the occasion, congratulated the students, management and staff of the school, adding that every great achievement in society has its roots in education.

According to her,”whenever we invest in the education of a child, we are investing in the future stability, prosperity and development of our nation”.

“.I congratulate the management, teachers, parents and, most importantly, our dear pupils and students for another successful academic session.

“Today is a day of celebration. It is a day to appreciate God’s faithfulness, to celebrate academic excellence, reward diligence, acknowledge sacrifice and hard work, and inspire our children to aspire to greater heights.

“Above all, it is an opportunity to reflect on an issue that lies at the heart of every progressive society-the education of our children.

According to Onoja, the theme of the event is not only relevant but fundamental to the future of our nation, stressing that “ It reminds us that the strength of every nation is determined not merely by the wealth beneath its soil but by the quality of the minds it nurtures.

“A nation’s greatest asset is not its oil, minerals, or infrastructure, but its people. The true wealth of every nation lies in its human capital, and that capital begins with the education of the child.

“Every renowned doctor, engineer, lawyer, accountant, teacher, scientist, entrepreneur, military officer, judge, statesman, inventor and national leader once sat in a classroom like the children gathered here today. Every great achievement in society has its roots in education. Therefore, whenever we invest in the education of a child, we are investing in the future stability, prosperity and development of our nation,” she said.

The chairperson stressed that “Education teaches children not only how to earn a living but also how to live honourably. It develops critical thinking, emotional intelligence, resilience, discipline, integrity, compassion and respect for others.”

She noted that these qualities are indispensable for responsible citizenship and sustainable national development”.

While commending the management and staff of Mountain Top Schools, she called for support for mission schools, describing them as citadels for raising godly and morally upright leaders of tomorrow.

“Permit me to specially commend the School Administrator and the entire staff of Mountain Top Schools. Within only two years, this institution has demonstrated remarkable commitment to academic excellence, character formation and holistic child development.

“ Your vision, dedication and sacrifices are already making a positive impact on families and society. May God continue to strengthen and enlarge your coast.,” she added.

Earlier in his welcome address, Pastor Emmanuel Ayantuga, host of the event and Regional Overseer, North Central Region 47, Gwarimpa of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), said the school was committed to raising godly children both in learning and in character.

Ayantuga, who appreciated the leadership and members of the church, said the event was a celebration of vision, growth and the grace of God since inception of the school..

“We extend our heartfelt thanks to our Father in the Lord, Prof. Daniel Olukoya, and our Mother in the Lord, Dr (Mrs.) Folashade Olukoya, whose divine inspiration and unwavering vision gave birth to the Mountain Top Schools”.

Describing the two-year anniversary as a remarkable milestone in the history of our school, Ayantuga said , “Two years ago, we began this journey with faith, vision, and a commitment to providing quality education in a nurturing and godly environment”.

“By God’s grace, we have witnessed tremendous growth, remarkable achievements, and countless testimonies that affirm His faithfulness.

“As we celebrate our second anniversary, we also gather to honour our graduating pupils, whose hard work, dedication, and perseverance have brought them to this important stage of their academic journey.

“ We are proud of their accomplishments and pray that they will continue to excel in wisdom, knowledge, and character as they move on to greater heights.

“We sincerely appreciate our parents and guardians for entrusting us with the education and moral upbringing of your children. Your unwavering support, encouragement, and partnership have been invaluable to our success.

He added that “Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to our committed teachers and members of staff, whose passion, sacrifice, and dedication have made Mountain Top Schools a place of excellence and transformation”.

While calling for support from relevant stakeholders who believe in the education of the Nigerian child, the cleric explained that plans were in top gear to begin the junior secondary arm of the school in the next academic session.

“That is one of the things we want to achieve, and we are trusting God to complete the permanent structure which is a two-story building,” he said.

Highpoints of the event included choreography, news, dance and other presentations by the pupils, and then the presentation of awards to graduating and the outstanding pupils.