Lead Research That’ ll Address Nigeria’s Housing Deficit, TETFund Urges Female Architects

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has called on architects, especially women, to lead research that will address Nigeria’s housing deficit and reduce reliance on imported building materials.

Echono made the call during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Female Architects of Nigeria (FAN) to TETFund headquarters in Abuja.

He said the Fund is ready to support research and innovation that delivers affordable, aesthetically pleasing and climate-responsive homes.

According to him, TETFund’s mandate through the National Research Fund has been expanded beyond universities, polytechnics and colleges of education to accommodate research from all sectors of society.

“Basically, that fund is intended to promote, to facilitate, to activate all research and innovation efforts regardless of source,” he said.

Echono expressed concern that nearly 80 per cent of building materials used in Nigeria are still imported, describing the situation as unsustainable.

While noting progress in areas like tiles, granite and electrical cables, he said the country still imports doors, windows and other key inputs.

“Research into locally sourced and available building materials is something that will help us transform our building industry if we are able and will retain the wealth in this country and will create millions of jobs for our people,” he added.

He urged FAN members and the wider built environment community to tap into TETFund-funded research to provide solutions.

Echono also announced that TETFund will host a National Research Fair in November at Eagle Square, Abuja, and called on architects to showcase innovations.

Earlier, FAN Chair, Ene Agada, commended Echono for his contributions to education and research and presented him with the FAN Award of Excellence for outstanding public service and support for female architects.

Agada said FAN is committed to women empowerment, housing delivery, environmental sustainability and social inclusion, and is seeking partnership with TETFund in areas that align with the Fund’s mandate.

“We recognize and appreciate TETFUND’s pivotal role in strengthening Nigeria’s knowledge economy — by supporting education, research and capacity development in ways that translate into measurable development outcomes,” she said.