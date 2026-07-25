Babcock Alumni Equip Graduating Students with Employability Skills for Labour Market

James Sowole in Abeokuta

As part of efforts to bridge the gap between academic training and industry expectations, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State, has organised an alumni-led career development session to prepare its final-year students for the realities of the labour market.

The initiative, organised by the university’s Alumni Connectivity and Career Services Unit, brought together accomplished alumni, human resource experts, entrepreneurs, recruiters, and industry leaders to equip graduating students with practical employability skills, workplace strategies, and interview techniques.

During the interactive session, final-year students were exposed to current recruitment trends, curriculum vitae (CV) tailoring, personal branding, workplace ethics, networking strategies, and the growing relevance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in modern business environments.

Speaking at the event, the Associate Vice President for Alumni Connectivity and Philanthropy, Dr. Jonathan Dangana, described the programme as a flagship career development initiative designed to enhance student competitiveness.

He stressed that modern employers seek graduates who combine academic excellence with practical competence, effective communication, and critical problem-solving skills.

“What we have done is to bring the interview process directly to you. We brought the exact professionals who evaluate candidates to sit down, listen, guide, and show you how things are done in the corporate world,” Dangana said.

He urged the students to leverage the university’s robust alumni network and Career Services Unit for mentorship, internships, and professional placement.

Contributing to the session, recruiters advised participants against using generic CVs, emphasising that employers place a higher premium on measurable achievements, relevant skills, and demonstrable impact over lengthy resumes.

The students also participated in practical mock interview sessions where they were coached using the STAR model—Situation, Task, Action, and Result—to answer behavioural questions, project confidence, and frame personal weaknesses as areas for professional growth.

In his remarks, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UVest, Dr. Philip Babalola, urged the students to look beyond academic qualifications and embrace continuous digital learning. He highlighted the importance of leveraging AI to boost productivity.

“Artificial Intelligence will not replace professionals, but professionals who know how to use AI effectively will certainly replace those who do not,” Babalola noted.

Corroborating his view, actor, filmmaker, and Founder of Take 1 Production, Heavens Obule, cautioned students against relying solely on AI tools to generate interview responses.

“Employers want to see your personality. Be authentic and present yourself in your ‘realest’ possible way,” Obule advised, adding that originality remains a primary differentiator during selection processes.

Also speaking, human resource practitioner Oluwadunsin Alaba, along with the Founder of the Girls in Charge Foundation and President of the NOVA Postgraduate Class, Dr. Victory Oyakhilome, advised the students to research prospective employers thoroughly, maintain high ethical standards, and remain resilient as they transition into the workforce.

The event featured presentations on post-graduation opportunities, including training programs offered by the Jobberman Graduate Academy.

Responding on behalf of the graduating class, the Executive President of the NOVA Class of 2026, Miss Damilola Obadan, expressed appreciation to the university management and alumni, describing the workshop as a timely and transformative experience.

The university reaffirmed that the initiative underscores its commitment to producing well-rounded graduates equipped with the professional competence, confidence, and industry exposure needed to excel globally.