New WAHO Chief Takes Helm as ECOWAS Seeks Stronger Regional Health Cooperation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has entered a new phase of regional health leadership with the appointment of renowned Togolese physician and public health expert, Professor Vincent Palokinam Pitché, as its new Director General.

Professor Pitché succeeds Dr. Melchior Aïssi of Benin, who completed his tenure at the helm of the specialised health institution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

His appointment comes at a critical time for the region as West African countries continue to strengthen their health systems in the wake of recent epidemics while grappling with emerging infectious diseases, climate-related health threats and the need to expand access to quality healthcare.

A professor of dermatology and infectious diseases at the University of Lomé, Professor Pitché brings decades of experience in clinical medicine, public health and health policy to the regional body.

Before assuming office, he served as Permanent Secretary of Togo’s National Council for the Fight Against HIV/AIDS and Sexually Transmitted Infections, where he led programmes aimed at reducing new HIV infections and improving access to treatment and prevention services.

As Director General, he is expected to spearhead efforts to deepen health cooperation among ECOWAS member states, improve regional preparedness for disease outbreaks, strengthen surveillance systems and promote equitable access to healthcare across West Africa.

His mandate will also include advancing initiatives to boost local production of medicines and vaccines, reinforce health security and support the implementation of universal health coverage throughout the region.

Pitché takes over the leadership of WAHO at a period of institutional transition for ECOWAS, following political developments that have reshaped regional cooperation and ongoing efforts to reposition the organisation to better respond to contemporary health challenges.

Health experts believe his extensive experience in infectious disease management and regional public health will be instrumental in driving collaborative responses to cross-border health emergencies and strengthening partnerships among governments, development agencies and research institutions.

WAHO, established by ECOWAS to coordinate regional health policies and programmes, plays a central role in supporting member states to improve healthcare delivery, combat communicable and non-communicable diseases and enhance emergency preparedness.

Observers say Professor Pitché’s appointment signals ECOWAS’ renewed commitment to building resilient health systems capable of protecting the more than 400 million people living across the West African sub-region.

His leadership is expected to focus on translating regional health commitments into measurable improvements in healthcare delivery while fostering stronger collaboration among member states to tackle common public health challenges.