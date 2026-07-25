South-west Nigeria Bears Country’s Second-Highest Burden of Goitre, Says Jennifer Etuh Outreach

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Jennifer Etuh Foundation outreach has declared that the South-west Nigeria bears the country’s second-highest burden of goitre, with a prevalence of 29 per cent, while Osun State ranks third in the region at 24 per cent.

It said that statistics from research reveal that women are six times more likely than men to be affected with the condition peaking between the ages of 30 and 49.

This, according to the research, is striking many in their most economically productive years and often causing debilitating symptoms such as neck swelling, difficulty breathing, swallowing, and chronic pain.

Realities at the outreach proved that they are valid as over 90 per cent of the thyroidectomy (goitre) patients the outreach had were females within the stipulated age range in Osun community, Ifewara.

It said over 3,194 patients received free medical treatment while 9,601 interventions were given at this year’s Jennifer’s Etuh Foundation free medical outreach in Ifewara Medical Centre, in Atakumansa West Local Government Area of Osun State at the just concluded outreach.

During the five days medical outreach male patients stood at 1,081 while female was 2,110.

Speaking at the end of outreach, Dr. Anjolaoluwa Idowu, Project Coordinator, Pro-Health International, noted that this year’s outreach goal was to reach 3,000 patients, noting the foundation exceeded the number.

She emphasised that the outreach delivered comprehensive medical services to over 3,000 people, including medical consultations, general and specialised surgeries, dental care, eye surgery, obstetrics and gynaecology, laboratory services, medications, and health promotion.

The project coordinator further made it cleared that well over 120 medical personnel participated at this year’s outreach in an effort to address medical challenges fully in the area.

In her remarks, Mrs. Christiana Afolayan, Program Officer, Jennifer Etuh Foundation (JEF ) stressed that the foundation organised the five-day free medical outreach in Ifewara to raise awareness on goitre prevention and treatment, provide free surgeries for eligible patients, and expand access to quality healthcare.

Afolayan praised this year’s outreach for impressive turnout of the people in the area and also commended the Jennifer Etuh Foundation who organised the outreach for the yearly medical advancement in the country.

This year’s Ifewara outreach was organised in partnership with Pro-Health International and The Redeemed Christian Church of God.