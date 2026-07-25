Federal Collaboration Key to Osun’s Devt, Says Haastrup

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Owa of Obokun in Ijesaland, Oba Adesuyi Haastrup, has declared that meaningful development in any state is easier to achieve when there is strong cooperation and alignment with the federal government, expressing confidence that such collaboration would accelerate infrastructural and socio-economic growth in Osun State.

The monarch made the remarks when the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the August 15, 2026 election, Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji (AMBO), accompanied by party leaders, campaign officials and supporters, paid him a courtesy visit at his palace in Ibokun to seek royal blessings ahead of the poll.

Addressing the delegation, Oba Haastrup described the people of Ijesaland as highly educated, politically conscious and development-oriented, noting that they understand the importance of electing leaders capable of attracting development to the area.

According to the monarch, “Ijesaland has continued to suffer neglect in some critical sectors, especially in the area of potable water supply, despite its enormous contributions to the development of Osun State.”

He said the people were yearning for improved infrastructure, quality education, better healthcare and other dividends of democracy, stressing that they would make informed decisions during the forthcoming governorship election.

According to him, “Our people are educated and enlightened. They know where they are going and they understand what is in their best interest. We need development in Ijesaland, and we believe that working closely with the federal government is important for any state that desires rapid growth and transformation,” the monarch said.

Oba Haastrup openly declared his support for the APC and described Oyebamiji as a humble, experienced and approachable leader with an impressive record of public service.

The traditional ruler expressed optimism that the APC candidate possesses the qualities required to govern Osun effectively, referring to him as the “incoming governor” while praying for divine guidance and success in his political journey.

He also paid glowing tribute to former Governor of Osun State and current Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, for fulfilling one of the promises he made during the monarch’s installation.

According to Oba Haastrup, Oyetola facilitated the construction of the Ilesa-Ibadan dual carriageway, a project he described as historic and beneficial to the economic growth of Ijesaland and the entire South-west region.

The monarch recalled that the road project had long been a major aspiration of the people and commended Oyetola for ensuring that the dream became a reality.

Speaking further, Haastrup revealed his vision for the educational advancement of Ijesaland, saying one of his greatest desires is to see the zone become a major centre of higher education.

He disclosed that his dream is to have three functional universities in Ijesaland, adding that he expects Oyebamiji, if elected governor, to work closely with Senator Francis Fadahunsi and other stakeholders to ensure the establishment of additional tertiary institutions in the area.

“I want Ijesaland to become an educational hub. We already have institutions, but my vision is to have three fully functional universities serving our people and attracting students from across Nigeria. I believe this can be achieved through collaboration between the state government and our representatives at the National Assembly,” he said.

While offering prayers for the APC governorship candidate, the monarch also acknowledged Governor Ademola Adeleke for the support his administration extended to him during his coronation.

He noted that despite political differences, Governor Adeleke demonstrated goodwill by providing the necessary support that contributed to the success of his installation ceremonies, a gesture he said deserved appreciation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the AMBO Campaign Organisation, Hon. Wole Oke, appealed to the monarch to mobilise the people of Ijesaland in support of Oyebamiji’s governorship ambition.

Oke described the people of the zone as educated, enlightened and politically sophisticated, expressing confidence that they would vote for competence, experience and good governance during the August 15 election.

According to him, Oyebamiji represents a new opportunity to reposition Osun State for sustainable development through inclusive governance and prudent management of public resources.

The campaign director, however, criticised Governor Adeleke’s appointment pattern, alleging that it was heavily skewed in favour of Ede, the governor’s hometown.

He claimed that about 90 per cent of key appointments under the current administration were occupied by individuals from Ede, arguing that such an arrangement does not reflect fairness, equity or balanced representation.

Oke assured the monarch that an Oyebamiji administration would ensure equitable distribution of appointments and development projects across all parts of Osun State without discrimination.

The visit formed part of the APC governorship candidate’s consultations with traditional rulers and critical stakeholders across Osun State as political parties intensify campaigns ahead of the August 15 governorship election.