  • Friday, 24th July, 2026

Katsina Denies Recruiting 2,158 Teachers Under TESS Project

Nigeria | 3 seconds ago

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Government has refuted claims that the 2,158 teachers recruited in its latest employment exercise were engaged under the Transforming Education Systems at State Level (TESS) project.

The Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Hon. Yusuf Sulaiman Jibia, made the clarification on Wednesday while responding to allegations that the teachers were recruited under the donor-supported project.

He explained that the newly recruited 2,158 primary and secondary school teachers were employed directly by the state government through a “transparent recruitment” process.

He disclosed that although the government used the TESS project office to distribute appointment letters to the successful applicants, the recruitment was conducted and financed entirely by the Katsina State Government.

Jibia said: “The teachers were recruited by the Katsina State Government, not by TESS. We only made use of the TESS premises to distribute appointment letters. They are being processed to become full-fledged civil servants of the Katsina State Government.

“TESS is a programme that will eventually come to an end. If these teachers were recruited under TESS, who would be responsible for them when the programme ends? They are government employees and not TESS staff.”

Describing the TESS programme as a time-bound educational intervention in Katsina, the Commissioner said the recruitment of the 2,158 teachers followed laid-down civil service procedures and should not be linked to TESS.

The commissioner further stated that the recruitment exercise was aimed at bridging the manpower gaps in public primary and secondary schools, and structured to address the specific needs of schools across the state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.