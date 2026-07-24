Bullying: FG Urge Students to Report Cases as Part of National Policy Sensitization

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Stakeholders in the education sector have urged Nigerian students to report cases of bullying rather than remain silent, saying failure to do so fuels a culture that undermines learning, mental health and school safety.

The charge was given yesterday in Abuja during a one-day sensitization workshop on the National Policy on Anti-Bullying organised by the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Aisha Garba, said students who witness bullying should not treat it as someone else’s problem. She stressed that prompt reporting can prevent lasting psychological and academic damage.

According to her, “If you see something, say something. You can report without being noticed. Walk to your teacher or head teacher and report what is happening,” she said.

Garba explained that bullying occurs in physical, verbal, social and digital forms and remains a serious concern in schools. She said it affects academic performance and has extreme negative impacts on students’ mental health and overall well-being.

According to her, many victims keep silent out of fear of retaliation after school hours, which leaves them emotionally traumatised and unable to concentrate in class.

She added that bullying often causes fear, anxiety and withdrawal, making affected students reluctant to participate in class.

She said the National Anti-Bullying Policy provides practical guidelines for preventing, identifying and addressing bullying across all levels of education, from primary schools to universities.

Garba urged teachers and school leaders to create safe learning environments where students can report cases confidentially without fear of victimisation. She also called on parents to reinforce moral values at home, noting that family upbringing is critical to shaping children’s behaviour.

She expressed concern over the erosion of societal values, attributing part of the trend to negative influences from social media and foreign lifestyles copied by young people.

The workshop is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Ministry of Education and UBEC to strengthen awareness and implementation of the National Policy on Anti-Bullying across schools in the country.