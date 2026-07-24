Veterinarians Seek Employment of Fresh Personnel, Safer Abattoirs in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), has called on the State Government to employ more veterinary doctors, equip the State Veterinary Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, and rehabilitate abattoirs across the state to strengthen animal health, food safety and public health.

The association made the appeal during a visit to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday in Port Harcourt, where it also commended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for recent investments in the veterinary sector.

Speaking during the visit, Chairman of the NVMA, Rivers State Chapter, Dr. Gloria Daminabo, congratulated the ministry’s leadership and formally introduced the association’s newly elected executive committee, reaffirming the association’s commitment to supporting government efforts in agriculture, disease control and food security.

She described the employment of four veterinary doctors and three laboratory personnel, as well as the establishment and operationalisation of the Rivers State Veterinary Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, as significant milestones for the state.

Daminabo said the governor had demonstrated commitment to the veterinary profession by responding to longstanding advocacy on strengthening veterinary services, noting that the achievements had also received commendation from the national leadership of the association.

She, however, stressed that more needed to be done to improve veterinary service delivery across Rivers State.

“We respectfully appeal for the employment of more veterinary doctors into the State Civil Service. Our vision is to have at least two government veterinary doctors serving in each Local Government Area to strengthen disease surveillance, emergency response and livestock productivity,” she said.

The NVMA chairman also urged the government to fully equip the Rivers State Veterinary Hospital and Diagnostic Centre, particularly its diagnostic laboratory, noting that improved diagnostic capacity would enhance disease detection, boost livestock production and reduce the indiscriminate use of antibiotics that contributes to antimicrobial resistance.

She further called for the rehabilitation and modernisation of abattoirs and slaughter facilities across the state, describing safe meat production as a critical public health responsibility.

Daminabo said the association’s appeal had become more urgent following reports of a rabies outbreak in the Federal Capital Territory and a suspected case in Rivers State.

According to her, the development underscores the need for stronger collaboration between government and veterinary professionals to prevent zoonotic diseases from becoming major public health threats.

She assured the ministry of the association’s readiness to support disease surveillance, outbreak investigation, vaccination campaigns, laboratory diagnostics, policy development, research and public awareness programmes.

The NVMA also used the occasion to present a plaque of appreciation to the ministry in recognition of its support for the veterinary profession and agricultural development in the state.

Receiving the delegation on behalf of the ministry, the most senior director overseeing the Ministry of Agriculture, Mrs. Tomma Oruye, congratulated the newly elected executive committee and reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with the association.

Oruye, who received the delegation alongside the Director of Veterinary Services and other ministry officials, said the Rivers State Government remained committed to improving animal health, public health and food security.

She thanked the association for the honour and encouraged its members to sustain their advocacy on animal health, veterinary services and public health, assuring them of the ministry’s continued collaboration.