NIMC Seals Strategic Partnerships with Women Affairs Ministry, BOI to Deepen Digital Identity, Financial Inclusion

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has stepped up efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s identity management system through strategic partnerships with key government institutions, as part of measures to expand digital identity coverage, promote financial inclusion and drive socio-economic development.

The initiative, championed by the Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMC, Engr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, is anchored on the newly enacted NIMC Act 2026, which the Commission says provides a stronger legal framework for inclusive identity management and inter-agency collaboration.

As part of the engagement, Coker-Odusote led a NIMC delegation on a working visit to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, where the team held discussions with the Minister, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, on expanding access to legal identity for women, girls and other vulnerable groups.

The discussions centred on leveraging the provisions of the NIMC Act 2026 to improve identity registration and support evidence-based policies aimed at empowering women and strengthening social interventions.

The minister commended the Commission’s efforts in advancing Nigeria’s digital identity ecosystem and pledged the ministry’s support, noting that a secure and inclusive identity system is essential for improving access to financial services, healthcare, education, social protection and other family-centred programmes.

In a separate engagement, the NIMC leadership visited the Bank of Industry (BOI), where Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Olasupo Olusi, described the NIMC Act 2026 as a landmark legislation with far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s financial sector.

According to Olusi, the law would significantly enhance identity verification, facilitate access to credit, strengthen risk management and improve the security of digital financial transactions.

He remarked that the legislation appeared “almost as if it was enacted specifically for the finance industry,” underscoring its potential to transform financial service delivery.

The Bank of Industry also reaffirmed its commitment to working with NIMC in deploying robust digital identity infrastructure to support inclusive economic growth and broaden access to financial opportunities.

The two engagements underscored a shared commitment by the institutions to expand access to secure digital identities—particularly for women and vulnerable populations—while strengthening financial inclusion, improving public service delivery and enhancing collaboration among government agencies.

NIMC said it would continue engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies on the implementation of the NIMC Act 2026 as part of efforts to build an integrated national identity ecosystem capable of supporting Nigeria’s development agenda.