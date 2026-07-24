Accord Party Elders Set Committee to Resolve Crisis

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The political crisis brewing within the Accord Party (AP) in Osun State has deepened as elders and stakeholders loyal to the party’s presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, constituted a seven-member high-powered committee to determine its next political direction following the expiration of its seven-day ultimatum to Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The move marks a significant escalation in the face-off between the governor and a powerful bloc within the party over what the stakeholders describe as Adeleke’s refusal to identify with the Accord Party’s 2027 Presidential Project.

The stakeholders had earlier demanded that Governor Adeleke publicly endorse Dr. Hashim’s presidential ambition and openly dissociate himself from support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Bola Tinubu, arguing that no governorship candidate seeking election on the platform of the Accord Party should campaign, fraternize, or identify with the presidential candidate of another political party.

They warned that failure to comply would force them to reconsider their political support for the governor ahead of the August 2026 governorship election.

With the ultimatum now expired, the stakeholders declared that Governor Adeleke had failed to demonstrate the expected commitment to the party’s national leadership and resolved to activate what they described as the “next phase” of their political response.

As part of that decision, the stakeholders constituted a high-powered seven-member committee with a mandate to consult extensively with political stakeholders, influential opinion leaders and interested groups within and outside the Accord Party before recommending the group’s next line of action.

The committee will be chaired by Alhaja Sherifat Oke, with Hon. Sunday Olayori serving as Secretary. Other members are Araromi Bode, Hon. Muyideen Muhammed, Mrs. Lawal Monsurat, Hon. Adeniji Alade, and Hon. Quadri Abiodun.

The committee has been given two weeks to conclude its consultations and submit its recommendations to the Accord Elders and Stakeholders.

Although the stakeholders did not disclose the options under consideration, party sources said the consultations would examine all available political alternatives capable of protecting the Accord Party’s Presidential Project and the interests of members across Osun State.

The stakeholders insisted that while it remains loyal to the Accord Party, its commitment to the presidential candidacy of Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is absolute, and will not be compromised by any individual political interest.

“Our loyalty is first to the Accord Party and its national project. Every candidate seeking election on the platform of the party has a responsibility to promote and defend the party’s agenda across all levels,” a source within the party said.

Political observers believe the committee’s report could significantly influence the political calculations ahead of the Osun State governorship election, especially if it recommends a withdrawal of support from Governor Adeleke or opens discussions with other political interests.

The development represents one of the most serious internal political challenges confronting Governor Adeleke’s re-election bid and underscores the growing importance of the Accord Party’s Presidential Project in shaping political alignments ahead of the 2027 general election.