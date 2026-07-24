Ogidigben Killing: Ugborodo Community Petitions Army Chief

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Ugborodo Management Committee (UMC) has petitioned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding the release of some suspects arrested with sophisticated weapons during the invasion of Ogidigben community in December last year, leading to the killing of a youth leader, Onuwaje Emiko.

The community stated that the petition, made available to journalists in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, became necessary following attempts by some prominent Itsekiri figures, in connivance with operatives ofthe Department of State Services (DSS), to pervert the course of justice in the case.

In the petition, a copy made available and sent on behalf of the UMC by their attorney, P. O. Aihiokhai Esq., they stated that personnel of the Nigerian Army were part of the team that effected the arrest of the suspects during the invasion of Ogidigben community and transferred the matter to the DSS but were surprised that they were let free without investigation.

The Ugborodo Management Committee (UMC) in the petition to the Chief of Army Staff maintained that they have video clips of suspects arrested with weapons when Ogidigben Community in Ugborodo, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, was invaded on December 20, 2025.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on Easter Monday, April 6, 2026, after Onuwaje Emiko was murdered on December 20, 2025.

The UMC stated that the video clips, which were on a flash drive, showed one Gbubemi Meke, purportedly boasting about his release on Facebook, adding that the said evidence had been attached to the petition.

The Ugborodo leadership, in the petition titled: ‘Re: Invasion Of Ogidigben Community, Ugborodo, in Warri South West Local Government Area of Delta State’ dated June 29, 2026, alleged that the Nigerian Army, Effurun Barracks, and the DSS Asaba conspired to release the suspects, “who were caught red-handed with arms and ammunition in Ogidigben community. Some suspects (who are mostly non-indigenes) were arrested with a cache of arms contained in a hand bag.”

The petition further claimed: “They were never prosecuted by the law enforcement agency, even though they were caught with arms and ammunition during the invasion of a peaceful community.

“The situation on the ground in Ogidigben community now is that of fear and hopelessness, because these criminals are now regrouping to invade the community again. They are now seeing themselves as people who are above the law.

“The activities of these criminals have crippled the social and economic life of Ogidigben community.”

A prominent indigene of Ugborodo (names withheld) confided in journalists that some top Itsekiri persons were doing everything to undermine the matter, so that the suspects will not be produced to face justice.

He alleged that the prominent Itsekiris were working with some DSS officials to undermine the 14-day ultimatum given to them by the DG of DSS, Abuja, to produce the suspects.

“The unnamed Itsekiris, in collaboration with some purportedly corrupt DSS officials, allegedly went to see the CO, Army, Effurun Barracks, with a view to making him write a favourable report, but met a brick wall.

“The same characters were said to have concluded a plan to go to Port Harcourt to see the Army Brigade Commander, with a view to getting him to do their bidding, hence the petition to the Army Chief.